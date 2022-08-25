Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Hosts Back to School Fair Saturday
Ahead of the first day of school Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) hosted its annual Back-to-School Fair on Saturday at Westfield Wheaton Mall.
Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit
BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022
It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 29, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 29 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. 1. Back to School: First Day of school for MCPS. 2. ESOL Registration: Application for online English Classes will be available starting today at 12:00 p.m. Space is very limited. First-come, first-served. Applications will be accepted until classes are filled. Please see flyer for more information here.
mymcmedia.org
Back to School Start Dates Vary for Neighboring Counties
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29. Some of Montgomery County’s surrounding counties also start on Aug. 29 but not all of them. Here’s a look at some other start dates around the state:. Allegheny: Aug. 24. Anne Arundel: Aug. 29.
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
mymcmedia.org
County Libraries Offering Launchpad Tablets for Preschoolers Through 6th Graders
Tablets designed for preschoolers through sixth graders can be borrowed from four Montgomery County Public Libraries. Called Launchpads , they are pre-loaded tablets with educational apps, games, videos, stories and other activities that do not require Wi-Fi or the internet, according to a news release from Montgomery County. They can...
WTOP
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday
Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday. The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WTOP
OIGE finds Prince George’s Co. school board ethics panel spent over $100K investigating members
The Office of the Inspector General for Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has issued several recommendations for the school board following an investigation into the management of that board’s Ethics Advisory Panel. “In September 2021, the OIGE initiated an investigation after receiving a series of complaints, submitted...
Pomonkey High School Alumni Association holds centennial celebration
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association (PHSAA) honored 100 years of history at its centennial celebration on Aug. 20 at the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. Pomonkey, the first high school in the county for Black students, was founded in 1922. Before then, students who wanted to extend their education beyond grade school would have […]
WJLA
Montgomery County father calls on school board to provide free meals for all students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education held its final meeting before the first day of the new school year, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. Rockville resident Adam Zimmerman is the father of a rising second and fifth grader. He submitted...
msn.com
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department Announce September 2022 Events
Planning Board meetings resume on September 8, and Makeover Montgomery 5 conference takes place September 22 through 24. The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their September 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. prepares families for a bumpy start to the school year
The school year in Prince George’s County, Maryland, starts Monday amid teacher shortages, bus delays and mask policies. In a letter to parents, Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson warned families there could be some bumps in the beginning. “To date, we have filled just over half...
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
msn.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
CBS Austin
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
