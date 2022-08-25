ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022

It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 29, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Aug. 29 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. 1. Back to School: First Day of school for MCPS. 2. ESOL Registration: Application for online English Classes will be available starting today at 12:00 p.m. Space is very limited. First-come, first-served. Applications will be accepted until classes are filled. Please see flyer for more information here.
Back to School Start Dates Vary for Neighboring Counties

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29. Some of Montgomery County’s surrounding counties also start on Aug. 29 but not all of them. Here’s a look at some other start dates around the state:. Allegheny: Aug. 24. Anne Arundel: Aug. 29.
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department Announce September 2022 Events

Planning Board meetings resume on September 8, and Makeover Montgomery 5 conference takes place September 22 through 24. The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their September 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
