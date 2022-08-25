ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football players establish team-wide NIL initiative Columbus NIL Club

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0V1t_0hV6vKf700

One week before it opens the 2022 season against Notre Dame, 75-plus Ohio State football players have unveiled the Columbus NIL Club, a player-led fan community that financially benefits members of the team.

According to the website, certain players will provide site members digital content and experiences like meet-and-greets, player-recorded content throughout the year, generating revenue through fans' subscriptions of at least $5 per month.

All Ohio State players have been invited to participate in the club. Players like center Luke Wypler, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, safety Tanner McCalister, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, tight end Mitch Rossi and others promoted the website when it was first released Thursday.

The Ohio State players have teamed up with YOKE, a complete membership platform that helps with tax and compliance, website development, message board moderation, marketing and analytics. According to the website YOKE has an 18% platform fee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Who must be great to beat Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team battles it out against Ohio State in Week 1, so which members of the program must be great to get the victory?. The time has finally come for the Notre Dame football team to take on Ohio State. The Week 1 matchup will take place inside the Horseshoe, a magnificent stadium that is home to the Buckeyes and can be a very tough place to play.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense

Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain

Chris Holtmann and his staff have been keeping a close eye on Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain for awhile now — both at his basketball games and otherwise. Yes, Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler caught one of Swain’s tennis matches this spring. That is how committed they are to making Swain a Buckeye. Sure, Swain being local makes doing that a lot easier, but it’s still impressive and comical that Holtmann has made Swain such a high priority that he’s even willing to go catch his other sports when basketball isn’t being played.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart

One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Football Players#Nil#American Football#College Football#Columbus Nil Club#Notre Dame#Yoke
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show

College GameDay will have a heck of a soundtrack for its Week 1 stop. The show announced on Saturday that rapper Jack Harlow would be joining the show to perform. Harlow has had several number one hits, as well as a Grammy nod for his chart-topper “What’s Poppin”. Harlow will join regular contributors Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and David Pollack.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusmessenger.com

Gunfire at Groveport Madison football game – UPDATE

Gunshots sent fans scattering at the recent Canal Winchester at Groveport Madison football game. “It was the worst sound I’ve heard in my 24 years of duty as a Groveport Police officer,” said Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short of hearing the gunshots. According to Groveport Police Detective Josh...
GROVEPORT, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy