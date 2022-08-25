ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

QC Happenings: 10 events happening in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look forward to near-perfect weather this Labor Day weekend as you attend awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Celebrate National Gyro Day at Taziki's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taziki’s is celebrating National Gyro Day, Thursday, September 1st. Taziki’s is giving away a free gyro ticket to anyone who purchases a gyro on September 1. The ticket can be redeemed on a future visit from Sep 5-30 for any gyro. Both dine-in and online orders will qualify for the promotion, but the free gyro ticket can only be redeemed on dine-in orders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner. In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions. ROAD CLOSURES. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will...
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We don't have a proportionate number of people of color working in theatre' | Nonprofit works to add diversity in the arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How kids and young adults are represented in art, movies, books and more can inspire them to place themselves in potential careers. Now, a new nonprofit called the Theatre Gap Initiative is helping high school graduates who aspire for a job in the fine arts. There are currently 12 students enrolled in the program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Let's get Flexible!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about flexibility for our bodies from too much sitting. We welcome Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness. “This is a great reminder for anyone who sits for long periods of time that you need to stretch and exercise your lower body” says Joy. For these exercise will use a chair and later in exercise 3, a table will suffice. Make sure the chair or table is sturdy and doesn’t move to prevent injury. You can also have someone spot you. Here are the exercises:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning. Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Real Estate is still thriving in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The market for seller has been a hot over the past year. So what is the current state of the market in Charlotte and the surrounding areas?. Here with more is Real Estate Agent Lisa Emory from Compass. The homebuyers in the Charlotte housing market have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bank of America testing zero down mortgages in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities, including Charlotte, zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic communities. Bank of America is offering the new option in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CHARLOTTE, NC

