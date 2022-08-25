Read full article on original website
QC Happenings: 10 events happening in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look forward to near-perfect weather this Labor Day weekend as you attend awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Celebrate National Gyro Day at Taziki's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taziki’s is celebrating National Gyro Day, Thursday, September 1st. Taziki’s is giving away a free gyro ticket to anyone who purchases a gyro on September 1. The ticket can be redeemed on a future visit from Sep 5-30 for any gyro. Both dine-in and online orders will qualify for the promotion, but the free gyro ticket can only be redeemed on dine-in orders.
Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner. In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions. ROAD CLOSURES. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will...
Popular Charlotte restaurant closing next week before relocating to Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midnight Diner, the popular '50s-style diner in Charlotte's South End, will be closing next week ahead of its relocation to Uptown, the restaurant announced Monday. According to a post on Midnight Diner's Facebook page, the busy diner at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson...
Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:
Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.
'We don’t have a proportionate number of people of color working in theatre' | Nonprofit works to add diversity in the arts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How kids and young adults are represented in art, movies, books and more can inspire them to place themselves in potential careers. Now, a new nonprofit called the Theatre Gap Initiative is helping high school graduates who aspire for a job in the fine arts. There are currently 12 students enrolled in the program.
Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
Charlotte plus-size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show. Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name...
Let's get Flexible!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about flexibility for our bodies from too much sitting. We welcome Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness. “This is a great reminder for anyone who sits for long periods of time that you need to stretch and exercise your lower body” says Joy. For these exercise will use a chair and later in exercise 3, a table will suffice. Make sure the chair or table is sturdy and doesn’t move to prevent injury. You can also have someone spot you. Here are the exercises:
Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning. Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and...
Real Estate is still thriving in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The market for seller has been a hot over the past year. So what is the current state of the market in Charlotte and the surrounding areas?. Here with more is Real Estate Agent Lisa Emory from Compass. The homebuyers in the Charlotte housing market have...
Bank of America testing zero down mortgages in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities, including Charlotte, zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic communities. Bank of America is offering the new option in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas,...
Concord Police: Deadly hit-and-run happened after dispute over a parking space
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run at the Walmart on Thunder Road by Concord Mills. It happened Thursday after a dispute between two people over a parking space, according to the police department. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced...
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
