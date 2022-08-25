Burke Co. woman wanted for questioning regarding exploitation of a disabled adult

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning regarding the exploitation of a disabled adult.

57-year-old Debbie S. Corley is believed to be in the Augusta or Hephzibah area.

If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Callers may remain anonymous.

