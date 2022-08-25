ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Burke Co. woman wanted for questioning regarding exploitation of a disabled adult

By Mike Lepp
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZemS_0hV6uV5f00

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning regarding the exploitation of a disabled adult.

57-year-old Debbie S. Corley is believed to be in the Augusta or Hephzibah area.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta man wanted for incident involving terroristic acts and threats

If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Missing Richmond County man found safe

UPDATE: According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Mark Cole has been located and is safe. Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Mark Cole was last seen around 8:45 A.M. on August 28, wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, grey shoes and leaving his residence […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

2 males shot in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Update: Missing man found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mark Cole has been located and is currently safe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office reported earlier that Cole, 59 was last seen around 8:45AM Sunday leaving his home on Tubman Home Road on foot. Cole is 6 foot 0...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Burke County, GA
City
Hephzibah, GA
Hephzibah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
wfxg.com

Two men injured in apparent Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are recovering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies found the pair at the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive near Windsor Spring Road at 12:36 am Sunday. Both victims were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Suspect information has not yet been released....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike. The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

13-year-old missing from Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say 13-year-old Illiannah Velez was last seen at Tutt Middle School on Friday, August 26, at around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, yellow T-shirt, light wash jeans, and gray, green, and orange crocs. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burke Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Mother pleads for return of missing son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Hotel shooting in Augusta leaves man injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Wrens Police Department issues advisory regarding increased fights in area

WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Wrens Police Department says it has seen an increase in fights in the past week. Saturday, Chief John Maynard posted on the Department's Facebook page about a large fight that was set to happen in Pine Valley. According to the post, most of the fights involved juveniles. The police department says it is working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.
WRENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

High speed chase leads to death of another driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following an accident at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street, Friday night. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, as the victim in that crash. His vehicle was struck by a car involved in a high speed...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are injured after a shooting just after midnight Sunday. The Richmond Counties Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Norbahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road around 12:36 AM Sunday after a call about a shooting. When deputies got to the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man inside of Aiken condominium

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a condominium in Aiken. The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken. According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Grovetown Middle student charged with terroristic threats and acts

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - A Grovetown Middle School student has been charged with making terroristic threats and acts. According to the Columbia County School System, the student was detained Friday, Aug. 26 after an investigation. The student reportedly threatened to shoot up the school and another threat. The school system...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy