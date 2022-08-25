ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
WCNC

Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
WCNC

Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
WCNC

Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
WCNC

NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer. Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker. Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WSOC Charlotte

Brown Bag Seafood ready to open first local restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Brown Bag Seafood Co. cracks into the Tar Heel State with its first restaurant next week. It will open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village on Monday. The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant will operate a 2,300-square-foot, 50-seat restaurant at Birkdale Village. It is the latest concept to open as part of North American Properties’ ongoing $20 million revamp at the Huntersville shopping complex off Sam Furr Road.
WCNC

Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
kiss951.com

This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In

It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
WCNC

Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCNC

Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
