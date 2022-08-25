Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
THC edible package found in backpack during search at Lancaster High School
LANCASTER, S.C. — A little over a year after marijuana-infused edibles were found at a Lancaster County school, the district is again warning parents to keep an eye out for edibles after a recent search turned up a new package with even more THC than last time. According to...
WCNC
Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
Charlotte man who went missing near Tuckaseegee Road found unharmed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who went missing from a home near Tuckaseegee Road has been found unharmed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen […]
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer. Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker. Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
Brown Bag Seafood ready to open first local restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Brown Bag Seafood Co. cracks into the Tar Heel State with its first restaurant next week. It will open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village on Monday. The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant will operate a 2,300-square-foot, 50-seat restaurant at Birkdale Village. It is the latest concept to open as part of North American Properties’ ongoing $20 million revamp at the Huntersville shopping complex off Sam Furr Road.
CMS adding body scanners for safety ahead of new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students are less than 24 hours away from heading back to school for the new year. As a parent, you drop your little ones off for the first day of school and you want them to be safe. Backpacks are packed and ready....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice. The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29....
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
Chief of Matthews Police Department resigns, effective immediately
Chief Clark Pennington announced his resignation, effective immediately, to retire from law enforcement and pursue other career opportunities, according to the department.
Comments / 0