A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his father on Monday night in Bethlehem, police report. Sean Leaser, of the 300 block of East Locust Street in the city, was arrested at the scene and arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Vivian Zumas on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, court records say. He was housed in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO