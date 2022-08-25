ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WBRE

Man accused of strangling, threatening to kill woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of assaulting a woman at a Scranton home and refusing to leave after threatening to kill her, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue for a report of […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of beating person with metal pipe

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the victim was a male. JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say fled the scene after another man was beaten by a metal pipe. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man stabs his father in Bethlehem, police say (UPDATE)

A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his father on Monday night in Bethlehem, police report. Sean Leaser, of the 300 block of East Locust Street in the city, was arrested at the scene and arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Vivian Zumas on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, court records say. He was housed in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on September 4. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

