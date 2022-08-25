Read full article on original website
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
Easton police raid city home in suspected drug death investigation
The Easton Police Department Special Response Unit, serving a search warrant early Thursday morning in a Crime Unit investigation into a suspected drug death, recovered unspecified evidence of that incident and made an unrelated arrest, authorities said. A person was found dead Aug. 18 in their home and as with...
Man accused of strangling, threatening to kill woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of assaulting a woman at a Scranton home and refusing to leave after threatening to kill her, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue for a report of […]
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Easton double-murder suspect now faces the death penalty
One of three men accused of conspiring to murder two men in an SUV in Easton now faces the death penalty. The Northampton County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent Thursday to seek the death penalty against Altajier Robinson. The document filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney...
N.J. man charged with stealing LGBTQ pride flags, tossing them in river
A 30-year-old New Jersey man was charged with bias intimidation and theft after LGBTQ pride flags reported stolen in Frenchtown over the weekend were found in the Delaware River, authorities said. The flags were stolen on Saturday night and found by a resident the next morning, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s...
Man accused of beating person with metal pipe
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the victim was a male. JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say fled the scene after another man was beaten by a metal pipe. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a […]
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
Two students injured in attack in Northampton Community College dorm, police say
Two Northampton Community College (NCC) students were attacked and injured over the weekend by a fellow student in a dorm at the college’s Bethlehem Township campus, police confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday. The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday; the alleged attacker and two victims are all women...
Man stabs his father in Bethlehem, police say (UPDATE)
A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his father on Monday night in Bethlehem, police report. Sean Leaser, of the 300 block of East Locust Street in the city, was arrested at the scene and arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Vivian Zumas on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, court records say. He was housed in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show.
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on September 4. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee
Editor’s Note: The man who knocked on the doors spoke to lehighvalleylive.com after this post was published. He denied identifying himself as a county employee. He said he was an insurance agent authorized to go to the homes. This post has been updated and a new story based on his statements has been published.
He killed his best friend. Bethlehem man gets life sentence for ‘senseless’ murder.
How do you tell a 5-year-old girl her daddy’s been murdered?. That was the task that faced the young girl’s mother after Elson Aviles was stabbed to death. The man multiple witnesses described as Aviles’ best friend, Jose Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murder.
Man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle […]
Abducted 13-year-old located safely in New York, suspect in custody following Amber Alert
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | A 13-year-old girl who was abducted from a home in Reading early Wednesday morning was found safe in Brooklyn. Police say the teen girl is being reunited with her family soon. Police say the girl was abducted by the man inside her home...
Police: Person comes out of business after hours-long barricade situation in Montgomery Twp.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday. Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness. Police stationed outside the business at the...
