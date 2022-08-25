ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble

While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report

The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
Mercedes T-Class Compact Van Gets Marco Polo Camper Upfit

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new T-Class in April this year and now celebrates its market launch with the addition of a camper version. The T-Class Marco Polo takes the position of the brand’s entry-level motorhome, slotted below the V-Class Marco Polo. The vehicle will be displayed during the 2022 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf starting tomorrow.
2023 Kia Forte Is Largely Unchanged, $400 More Expensive

One of the very few remaining small sedans on the US market is entering the 2023 model year, though it doesn’t bring upgrades over the 2022 model. Despite the lack of any important novelties, the 2023 Kia Forte is slightly more expensive in all trim levels. More on that later, but let’s see what the entry-level South Korean sedan offers first.
Nissan Skyline GT-R Reimagined By Artist For Modern Times

A little of the R34 and modern GT-R come together to consider the future. The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"

Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
Ferrari F12 Makes 209 MPH On The Autobahn Look Easy

It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its hood, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-liter F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 liters.
AC Schnitzer Tunes BMW i4 With New Wheels, Body Accents

AC Schnitzer has decades of experience tuning BMWs, and it's showing off a full suite of parts for the i4 EV. The company can't modify the engine and exhaust like usual because the sporty coupe is electric. Instead, it focuses on tweaking the suspension and styling. The parts include new...
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production

The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Audi R8 Drag Races Tuned RS3, RS Q8 In Thrilling Sibling Showdown

The Audi R8 serves as the brand's supercar, but the automaker offers a slew of other high-performance models. The RS3 and RS Q8 roll off the assembly line with potent powertrains hiding under the hood, but the two competing against the R8 V10 Performance Spyder in the latest Carwow YouTube video aren't stock. This helps level the playing field between the three as they drag race each other.
Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn

Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter

The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
2022 BMW iX Pros And Cons: Standing On Its Own

From the beginning of July through the first week of August, I drove nothing but EVs. This was a happy accident, but after a couple cars, I figured “What the hell, let’s see how far I can go.”. Six EVs passed through my driveway in that time (you...
Mercedes EQS SUV Becomes Brand's First EV Produced In The US

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the company’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV to date – is now on the production lines. The zero-emissions family hauler is built at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, from where it is exported to the global markets. The start of production of the EQS SUV is part of the automaker’s strategy to assemble eight all-electric vehicles at seven different sites on three continents this year. Later in 2022, the EQE SUV will also go into production at the same production site.
Rare 1932 Duesenberg Model J Takes Best Of Show Award At Pebble Beach

Monterey Car Week is over, and it surprised us by offering some big debuts. But the classic cars that flock to the area are a huge draw, too, and the week is never complete without some awards. Winning this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance’s Best of Show was a stunning 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo. A 1956 Jaguar D-Type won the Quail’s Best of Show award.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Makes Amazing Sounds Lapping Laguna Seca

Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.
