Atlanta, GA

msn.com

Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say

A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if he survived or if they have any suspects in custody.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering identified by police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

