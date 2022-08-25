Read full article on original website
WJCL
Massive tree crashes onto Georgia school bus, sending 2 people to the hospital
ATLANTA — There was a close call for some special education students in Georgia. On Thursday, a massive tree toppled onto a school bus, nearly crushing it. "I heard a loud sound that kind of sounds like lightning, but then there was no sound behind it and then my brain just said, 'Aw, that's a tree'," said Victor McCoy.
msn.com
Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say
A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if he survived or if they have any suspects in custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hit by car in Buckhead thrown about 30 feet, video shows driver never stopped
ATLANTA - A Georgia parent is sharing her pain after her daughter was hit and left for dead on a Buckhead street last weekend. Valerie Pableo's mom Ann Rutherford acknowledges that her daughter was illegally crossing, but the driver, who had a green light, hit the woman and never slowed or stopped.
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Glass recycling center opens in Alpharetta in September
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents will have a new option for recycling glass beginning Sept. 12 when the City of Alpharetta opens a new drop-off center. The center will be located in the parking lot of the Alpharetta Department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Only glass can be...
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed after gunshots fired at vehicle in parking lot, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers said they were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found the man dead inside of...
msn.com
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on at night. The work...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Fire at Cobb County Public Safety building should not impact operations, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Cobb County officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News a fire at the Cobb County Public Safety building has been contained. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The fire happened on Sunday on the 4th floor of the building located on...
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
CBS 46
7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering identified by police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
Man shot during attempted robbery in northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday outside Flipper Temple Apartments at 2479 Abner Terrace NW. Atlanta police said...
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl who hasn't been seen in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen girl. Miricale Parks, 15, was last seen August 3 in Columbus. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Miricale has ties to the Douglas County and Lithia Springs area. She is described...
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
