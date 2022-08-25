ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

North Marion girls soccer blanks Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies entered Saturday’s contest at Keyser unbeaten and unscored upon after first blanking Berkeley Springs 12-0 to start the season. Keyser, by contrast, entered Saturday’s home contest winless and scoreless after losing to Hampshire 3-0.
KEYSER, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rachel Alice Morgan

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Rachel Alice Morgan will serve as a Princess to the R…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Mens
WVNews

Sheila D. Carpenter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Soccer
West Virginia University
Sports
WVNews

Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Sunday

William Marconi Lodge 1140 Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy annual picnic, noon, Maple Shelter, Nutter Fort. Bring dessert to be shared. All else provided. Call Becky Sprout with questions.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Lucas Bart, 29, Clarksburg, to Shallon Sharee Watson, 26, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

