ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Fire Safety#Cameron House#The Cameron House Hotel
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Police confirm identity of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrant, 31, who died in Oldham mill fire and was left buried in grave of rubble for two months alongside three countrymen

Human remains found buried under rubble at a burnt-down mill in Oldham have been identified as those of Vietnamese migrant worker Uoc Van Nguyen, Greater Manchester Police confirmed today. The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese men reported missing to cops on July 21 and who are suspected may have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Motorcyclist’s widow demands chief constable resigns after she was forced to carry out her own investigation into the crash that killed him following police bungles

The widow of a motor-cyclist killed in a crash has called for a chief constable to resign after she had to pay for an accident report to convince officers to take action against the driver. Retired engineer David Fudge, 66, was with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis, 88,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named

Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Swadlincote: Biker, 21, dies after crashing into house

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding crashed into a house in Derbyshire. Police were called shortly after 23:20 BST on Friday to reports that a grey Yamaha motorbike had crashed off Wilmot Road, Swadlincote. The rider was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead

A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy