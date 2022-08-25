Read full article on original website
BBC
Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
BBC
Cameron House: Hotel did not run fire drills at night, says director
Management at Cameron House did not hold fire drills at night prior to a fatal blaze, an inquiry has heard. Andy Roger, 43, was resort director at the luxury Loch Lomond hotel at the time of the fire on 18 December 2017. It claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32,...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
Married 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant is identified as a victim of Oldham mill fire via national immigration database, inquest hears
An inquest was today opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at a burnt-down mill in Oldham. Married man and Vietnamese migrant Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, is so far the only victim to be identified - via the national immigration database - after the devastating blaze in May.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Human remains confirmed as four separate victims in Oldham mill fire
Police confirmed four Vietnamese nationals were missing after remains discovered, one of whom has been formally identified
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
Family of London firefighter who killed himself demand apology
Jaden Francois-Esprit, a trainee who died aged 21, had described bullying and racism at his Wembley station
Police confirm identity of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrant, 31, who died in Oldham mill fire and was left buried in grave of rubble for two months alongside three countrymen
Human remains found buried under rubble at a burnt-down mill in Oldham have been identified as those of Vietnamese migrant worker Uoc Van Nguyen, Greater Manchester Police confirmed today. The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese men reported missing to cops on July 21 and who are suspected may have...
Motorcyclist’s widow demands chief constable resigns after she was forced to carry out her own investigation into the crash that killed him following police bungles
The widow of a motor-cyclist killed in a crash has called for a chief constable to resign after she had to pay for an accident report to convince officers to take action against the driver. Retired engineer David Fudge, 66, was with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis, 88,...
BBC
American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named
Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
BBC
Swadlincote: Biker, 21, dies after crashing into house
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding crashed into a house in Derbyshire. Police were called shortly after 23:20 BST on Friday to reports that a grey Yamaha motorbike had crashed off Wilmot Road, Swadlincote. The rider was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries,...
Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead
A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
Climbing to freedom: Passengers are locked in and have to clamber over 7ft spiked gates after train arrives 100 minutes late and staff locked up the station
Rail passengers were trapped in a locked station and had to call police to be released after staff went home without waiting for their delayed train to arrive. Up to 30 passengers found themselves stuck behind 7ft spiked gates at Oxenholme station in Cumbria. Rhiannon Neale, 26, a campaigns manager...
