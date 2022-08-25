ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police arrest 2 on warrants in separate incidents tied to Jayland Walker protests

By Akron Municipal Court
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Akron police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with separate incidents tied to ongoing protests over the Jayland Walker police shooting in late June.

Police said they arrested Bryan Robertson, 34, of Russell Avenue in Akron on a felony charge related to the July 26 assault of a motorcyclist in front of the police station.

Police said Robertson was arrested Wednesday following a foot chase after he ran out of the passenger side of a vehicle following a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street. Robertson was arrested without incident after being found inside a nearby parked vehicle, police said.

Police said they initially had recognized Robertson on Wednesday in a small group of protesters in front of the police station and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

Why Bryan Robertson was charged with aggravated riot

Robertson was charged with aggravated riot, according to Akron Municipal Court records. He was being held in Summit County Jail.

The charge stems from an assault on a 35-year-old motorcyclist in front of the police station on July 26, police said. Two other men have been arrested in the same incident, police said, and Akron police said detectives are looking for two additional people in connection with the incident.

Other Jayland Walker protest arrest came from misdemeanor charge placed in July

In the other incident Wednesday, Akron police said they arrested a 23-year-old Akron man on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge for protest-related incidents in early July in the downtown area. The man was arrested without incident after being seen by police outside a residence on Hunt Street, police said. Officers routinely check for people who have active warrants, police said.

Protesters outside the police station on Thursday decried the arrest and called for the man's release.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, the man is charged with one count of criminal mischief and one count of damaging or endangering, both misdemeanors, from July 4 incidents in front of 388 South Main St. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

