Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect
8/28/22 UPDATE: Boston police said Sunday the victim had died from his injuries. A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Officers arrest man in connection with shooting of teen in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Dorchester. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen Sunday in the Franklin Fields area. Police responded to gunshots detected on Stratton Street, where they found the boy suffering from a possible gunshot wound to his eye. Boston EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Man accused of stealing emergency vehicle after crashing car on Long Island
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole an emergency vehicle responding to the scene where he crashed his car on Long Island Saturday evening, authorities said. Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he hit several other cars around 6:30 p.m. While officials were closing the westbound traffic […]
Jashone Bullock of Dorchester accused of shooting 13-year-old in the eye
The Boston Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday where a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the eye. Jashone Bullock, 21, of Dorchester was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous...
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Framingham Police: Man Punches Victim In the Face
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for punching someone in the face on Thursday, August 24. Police were called to Taylor Street for an assault just before midnight. Police officers then arrested Rafael Cubero, 34, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was charged with assault & battery...
Hamilton police round up horse and donkey on the loose Friday
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hamilton police had tracked down a horse and donkey that escaped from their home Friday morning. The officers said that this wasn’t the first time the pair have went out on their own. The two were caught at a school after running through traffic and...
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Man Arrested for Home Invasion in Watertown, Was Seen with Firearm
The Watertown Police Department provided the following announcement:. On Monday, August 22nd, Watertown Police Department Officers responded to a residence on Lexington Street for a person outside of the home armed with a firearm. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect had fled the area in a motor vehicle. It was determined...
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
Woman pleads not guilty to East Boston hit-and-run that killed man
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman pled not guilty to multiple charges connecting her with a May East Boston hit-and-run that killed a man. Gabriella Mendez, 32, was emotional in court, where she denied charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Police said Mendez was driving when she hit...
Man shot near Caribbean Carnival festivities on Saturday dies
A man who was shot late Saturday afternoon near the Caribbean Carnival festivities in Dorchester has died, according to Boston police. Officers responded to the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is near Harambee Park, around 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot, Boston police said in a statement on Sunday.
Waltham Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl
WATLHAM, MA — Waltham police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a Facebook post. Jasmine Ramirez was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of School Street at Lexington Street, police said. She is is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans.
