Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights.

Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, Tim Cook has doubled down on a statement he made a few years ago by saying he hopes Apple’s greatest contribution will be to health.

We started with wellness. And then the three rings on the Apple Watch (…) And then we put a heart rate monitor on there, and through time, we got more advanced. When we put A-fib determination on there, that went up to another level of notifications. And then we put EKG on there. I think that when we look back one day and ask, what’s been Apple’s greatest contribution, it will be in health.

Over these past few years, Apple has put a lot of effort into well-being. Not only did the company add new health sensors to the Apple Watch, but also launched Apple Fitness+, and it’s now planning to add a new body temperature sensor and create a Watch specifically for athletes.

Tim Cook also talks about the importance of values. He says Apple cares about privacy, education, and accessibility:

Accessibility is very important to us, and we want our products to be used by everyone. For our customers who are blind or deaf, for example, we want our products to be able to adapt to the ways they want to use them. So we try very hard to design that in from the beginning.

Last but not least, he gives an interesting thought on what Steve Jobs would think about Apple currently. Tim Cook believes Jobs would say Apple could do better – but in a good way:

I think he would find things that he loved and things that he would say, “We can do better on that.” I think he would do both. As we all do. We are never really satisfied. We’re always working on tomorrow.

Tim Cook also discusses the Self-Repair program, manufacturing parts of the iPhone in the US, and more. Check the full interview here.

