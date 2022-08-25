ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
HICKMAN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
Kirkwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
SFGate

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms

LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

$34 Million Awarded To Two Nonprofits To Improve Senior Care Facilities

Two Alameda County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $34 million to help expand facilities for adults with disabilities. The grants come as part of the first distribution of funds through the state's Community Care Expansion Program, which is ultimately expected to provide $570 million for senior care facilities in California, according to an Aug. 24 statement from the California Department of Social Services.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
SFGate

Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, seven, zero, nine) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Murder#Violent Crime#Kirkwood Police Sgt
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 110 degrees in the San Joaquin. Valley and Mojave Slopes. High temperatures 95 to 105 degrees in. the Coastal Range, lower Sierra Foothills, Yosemite Valley, and. the Kern River Valley. High temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy