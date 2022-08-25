Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
SFGate
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
SFGate
Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
SFGate
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
SFGate
Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms
LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
SFGate
$34 Million Awarded To Two Nonprofits To Improve Senior Care Facilities
Two Alameda County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $34 million to help expand facilities for adults with disabilities. The grants come as part of the first distribution of funds through the state's Community Care Expansion Program, which is ultimately expected to provide $570 million for senior care facilities in California, according to an Aug. 24 statement from the California Department of Social Services.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
SFGate
Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California
OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
SFGate
What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, seven, zero, nine) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 110 degrees in the San Joaquin. Valley and Mojave Slopes. High temperatures 95 to 105 degrees in. the Coastal Range, lower Sierra Foothills, Yosemite Valley, and. the Kern River Valley. High temperatures...
Comments / 0