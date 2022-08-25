Read full article on original website
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit
BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays:. “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years....
Maryland woman runs down boyfriend in car, killing him: Police
A Maryland woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly mowed her boyfriend down with her car, killing him, authorities said. Udele Burno, 38, intentionally ran down 40-year-old Shamatto Clark outside a Brandywine, Maryland, home, roughly 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to a report. Police arrived...
Operation To 'Dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations' Leads To 27 Arrests In Maryland
Dozens of arrests have been made in an effort to dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, authorities say. As a part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, authorities, including members of the Maryland State Police Department, made 27 arrests from Monday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 21 after identifying major supplier routes throughout Baltimore City, according to the agency.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
Man Wanted For Assaulting Woman In Baltimore Apprehended In NY, Officials Say
A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in Maryland has been apprehended by police in New York. The suspect was apprehended in Ulster County, NY, while officers were conducting a warrant investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 23. While conducting the investigation, officers located AJ Brown, a Massachusetts native living in...
Virginia and Maryland Go Head-to-Head Vying For New FBI Headquarters
Commonwealth officials are pushing for Springfield to be the new home for the FBI. Plans to move the FBI headquarters out of the District are now back on track after being shelved during the Trump administration, and lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland are wasting no time campaigning for a decision that could come in a matter of weeks.
Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?
WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
Maryland State Police remind motorists of school bus safety laws as students return to class
PIKESVILLE, MD—As thousands of students prepare to return to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are reminding motorists to be alert as children are getting on and off of school buses. In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride...
‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
