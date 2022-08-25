ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Black Marketplace set for Saturday

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
 3 days ago
August is National Black Business Month and Bakersfield is celebrating this weekend with a Shop Black Marketplace popup.

Michelle Rainey, founder of the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative, and Ali Morris, director of the Kern Inclusive Entrepreneurship Hub, tell 23ABC about the event and how many business are set to participate.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MLK Community Center.

The center is located at 1000 S. Owens St.

