Texas State

Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close September 2, 2022

The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters. Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
Texas Department Of Licensing & Regulation

Tow trucks, emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road? You must slow down or move over. Motorists headed out for one last summer holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
