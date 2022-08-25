ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcI8k_0hV6scFS00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire.

Man dies after being ejected from Jeep on US 52; highway slowdown causes additional crash, troopers say

At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. Crews were told that all of the people inside the home had made it out of the blaze, however, a kitten was still trapped inside.

Firefighters then entered the burning home and confirmed that everyone had made it out safely. The fire was confined to the kitchen and most of the belongings in the home were able to be saved.

While inside the home, firefighters found and rescued the kitten and safely returned the pet to its owners.

The Red Cross and the home’s property management team helped the five displaced people with their next steps.

The Lexington Police Department, Davidson County EMS and Davidson County 911 Communications all assisted the LFD at the scene of the fire.

