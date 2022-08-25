Read full article on original website
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 0
After an exciting start to the high school football season, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one. Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page. ...
Ozark Sports Zone
Neosho & Willard quarterbacks combine for 915 passing yards & 11 touchdowns
Neosho and Willard lit up the scoreboard on Friday night with the Wildcats coming out on top 79-72. The two teams combined for 151 points, which is fifth-most for an 11-man football game in MSHSAA history. Neosho took a 24-14 lead after one quarter. Willard exploded for 36 points in...
