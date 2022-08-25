Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Paxton Releases Advisory Clarifying the Law: Public Schools Cannot Impose Mandates as the New School Year Begins
Attorney General Paxton issued an advisory for the start of the new school year, reminding Texas public schools that mask mandates continue to be prohibited, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38. Attorney General Paxton has been steadfast in his defense of the Governor’s order. He will continue to...
thekatynews.com
Texas Department Of Licensing & Regulation
Tow trucks, emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road? You must slow down or move over. Motorists headed out for one last summer holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
