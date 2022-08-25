Read full article on original website
Here are 5 takeaways from Week 1 of Centre County high school football
Three out of five of Centre County’s high school football teams won their openers.
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
State College football wins big in high school season opener against Williamsport
“We just want to punish people,” JW Scott said about his State College team.
Altoona Curve to host pregame recognition for Hollidaysburg Little League
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game. There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are […]
State College
First Impressions? State College Captures Kudos from New International Students
I make it a point each August to interview many of Penn State’s newly arrived international students. For a few good reasons. First, they are the hidden treasure of Happy Valley, ignored by many despite their brilliant minds and fascinating backgrounds. Second, they represent the greatest untold drama of our community: overcoming remarkable barriers of finance and bureaucracy to get here. And third, they look at our community with a fresh perspective — appreciating things that State College residents have long taken for granted.
Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries […]
Aaron Kanagy, Waylon Ehrenzeller lead Juniata past Clearfield, 20-7
Aaron Kanagy and Waylon Ehrenzeller combined Saturday to help lead Juniata to a season-opening, 20-7, win against Clearfield. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
HiWay Pizza’s Andy Zangrilli has seen customer trends come and go, but he’s ‘never been afraid of change’
“I have always been authentic even before that word was cool.”
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
Lakemont firefighter returns home after heart transplant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After three months in the hospital, Lakemont firefighter Dalton Igoe made his way home, where family members and firefighters greeted him. The 25-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect, and at just eight months old, he had his first open heart surgery. In May, he suffered from two heart attacks […]
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
Shippensburg police take suspect into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Update: According to police the suspect has been taken into custody. The campus entered a shelter-in-place order to police activity in the Shippensburg community. According to the school district, everyone is safe. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Previously: A police search for a man near...
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
