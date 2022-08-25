ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
TYRONE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Indiana, PA
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
State College

First Impressions? State College Captures Kudos from New International Students

I make it a point each August to interview many of Penn State’s newly arrived international students. For a few good reasons. First, they are the hidden treasure of Happy Valley, ignored by many despite their brilliant minds and fascinating backgrounds. Second, they represent the greatest untold drama of our community: overcoming remarkable barriers of finance and bureaucracy to get here. And third, they look at our community with a fresh perspective — appreciating things that State College residents have long taken for granted.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Penn State Football#Purdue#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lakemont firefighter returns home after heart transplant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After three months in the hospital, Lakemont firefighter Dalton Igoe made his way home, where family members and firefighters greeted him. The 25-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect, and at just eight months old, he had his first open heart surgery. In May, he suffered from two heart attacks […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shippensburg police take suspect into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Update: According to police the suspect has been taken into custody. The campus entered a shelter-in-place order to police activity in the Shippensburg community. According to the school district, everyone is safe. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Previously: A police search for a man near...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy