FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
nbc15.com
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported. In its incident report, MPD stated the victim...
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
nbc15.com
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
nbc15.com
Officials locate missing Mukwonago teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials cancelled a Missing Endangered Alert Saturday night after they located a missing Mukwonago teen. Officials said Saturday night that Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley were located safe in Benton Harbor, Michigan and were turned over to their parents. Wisconsin officials had earlier stated that Sindler...
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Waukesha city administrator Payne dies
WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
