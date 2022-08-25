ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazomanie, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton

CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
CLINTON, WI
nbc15.com

1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
WATERTOWN, WI
Mazomanie, WI
Dodge County, WI
Mazomanie, WI
Dodge County, WI
Waupun, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported. In its incident report, MPD stated the victim...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Officials locate missing Mukwonago teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials cancelled a Missing Endangered Alert Saturday night after they located a missing Mukwonago teen. Officials said Saturday night that Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley were located safe in Benton Harbor, Michigan and were turned over to their parents. Wisconsin officials had earlier stated that Sindler...
MUKWONAGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha city administrator Payne dies

WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
WAUKESHA, WI

