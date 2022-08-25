Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout. The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close. “Shootout and Bikefest, […]
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
auroraadvertiser.net
Journagan retires after nearly 50 years in the hardware industry
Bob Journagan fondly remembers his dad, Cliff Journagan, and mom, Lena June, owning a grocery store on the Aurora Square when he was growing up. His parents sold that store to Ramey Supermarket back in 1972. “I’ll never forget it was at Christmastime and Dad told my mom, ‘Well, I...
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aurora & Marionville police discover meth, heroine in hidden vehicle compartment
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department today announced on Facebook its recent seizure of heroin, meth, and marijuana. Officials say that deputies located the drugs inside a hidden compartment of a vehicle. Officers noted in the media release that the driver of the vehicle was a...
Weekend events you can attend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Ozark’s Walter Barton: A look back at the first execution of the pandemic
Who was Walter Barton? In 1991, Walter Barton was living in a trailer at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark, Missouri. The mobile home park was operated by 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. According to court documents, Gladys was a busy person at the park. Family, friends, tenants and business partners would visit often. On October 9, 1991, […]
columbusnews-report.com
White’s celebrate fortieth anniversary
Michael and Melody White were united in marriage August 28, 1982, at Riverside Inn in Ozark, Mo., next to the Finley River. Family and close friends attended the ceremony. Visitation and lunch were provided by the bride’s parents after the wedding. The couple traveled to Tulsa, Okla. where they spent the evening. From there they caught a flight to Miami, Fla., where they boarded the Royal…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
Nixa owners relieved after closures finally come to an end “Been a bit of a ghost town”
NIXA, Mo.– A MoDOT project to widen State Highway 14 had left part of Main Street closed for months. But Thursday morning, the road was finally reopened. Local businesses said it was just in time. “It’s definitely been a bit of a ghost town in here,” said _, The widening project shut the road down […]
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
sgfcitizen.org
Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins: More to do and places to stay
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. A weekend trip to Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins will obviously include lots of...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
Comments / 0