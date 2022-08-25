Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin 'Yacht Blast for Kids' fundraiser
MILWAUKEE - Setting sail to help make wishes come true, Make-a-Wish children and their families got to ride on a yacht on Lake Michigan Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the "Yacht Blast for Kids" fundraiser. Afterward, there was a party on shore filled with fun, food and raffles. Generous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7th Chris Kegel's Slow Roll hits the trails, streets
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people will hop on their bikes and take part in the 7th annual Chris Kegel's Slow Roll – a Milwaukee bike ride for a great cause. FOX6's Brhett Victory breaks down why there is such great support for this event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chris' Slow Roll: Milwaukee bike ride welcomes hundreds for 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Rain or shine, Chris' Slow Roll must ride on. The Milwaukee bike ride hit the streets and trails for the seventh year on Sunday, Aug. 28. "It’s nice to get together with a community of people who enjoy riding bikes," said Diane Merkel, bike rider. "It doesn’t...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends
EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Late ‘Dancing Granny’s' family in Muskego parade with ‘grandma’s friends'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Nine months after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, two Muskego girls honored their late grandmother who died in the attack. She was one of the beloved "Dancing Grannies." With every step Sunday, Aug. 28, Brooke and McKenzie Sorenson celebrated their grandmother's life and the memories she left...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 22nd and Center shooting survivor, 88, 'played dead'
Carrie Barnhill, 88, who lost her sister in Wednesday's shooting near 22nd and Center that injured her brother-in-law and a friend, was shot in the feet by the shooter. Speaking from her hospital bed, she said she believes her military training saved her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car nearly hits Milwaukee home
An allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Doorbell camera video captured it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions available include...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teacher spoofs popular song for back to school
RACINE, Wis. - Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to get students excited about the new school year. Local teacher spoofs popular song for back to school. Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen car drives into Milwaukee yard, nearly hits home: video
MILWAUKEE - Ring doorbell camera video captured the moments an allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police told FOX6 News the incident is under investigation and that officers responded to the area of 44th and Kiley, just south of Good Hope, for a stolen car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette senior playing for the 'big moments'
MILWAUKEE - This Marquette senior draws many similarities from his older brother. They're both goalies and both played for Bavarian United Soccer Club, and now they can each call themselves a FOX6 High School Hot Shot. Soccer runs in the family when it comes to the Deslongchamps. CJ followed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport gets runway 'friction tester' vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25 unveiled a newly-implemented vehicle designed to keep runways safer. The "continuous friction measuring vehicle" or "friction tester" is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway due to rubber buildup from airplane wheels or pavement wear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26. The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested. Officials say this case...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee Sunday night, Aug. 28. Police have not released information on the victim or what may have led to the shooting. FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for further details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm basement fire near 15th and Windlake
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 15th and Windlake on Saturday morning, Aug. 27. The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m. There were no injuries – everyone in the home got out safely. The American Red Cross...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run at 6th and Juneau
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Aug. 28 near 6th and Juneau. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.
Comments / 0