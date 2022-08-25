MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.

