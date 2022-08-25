ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqR6P_0hV6sBbx00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. According to a release from her office, Lujan Grisham is isolated and experiencing mild symptoms. She will continue her official schedule remotely.

UNM requiring COVID-19 booster shot for students, employees

I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Why you see news footage in New Mexico political advertisements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is campaign season and political ads are all over television stations including at KRQE News 13. Sometimes, candidates or PACs use TV news reports that feature anchors, reporters, and newspaper and web headlines. However, that does not mean that the station or publication is endorsing that candidate. KRQE political analyst Gabe […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math – where Albuquerque students stand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and teachers have speculated for years about the effect the pandemic had on school kids’ learning. Now, the first statewide test results since the pandemic are in, and for the state’s largest school district, the numbers may be eye-opening for many. New data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Study claims rebuttable presumption would jail many criminals who aren’t dangerous

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of lawmakers reconvening for a 60-day legislative session in January, criminal justice professionals are already ramping up the narrative surrounding potential new laws in New Mexico. The state’s Administrative Office of the Courts is now calling attention to a new study from a New Mexico non-profit looking into a high-profile proposed law […]
LAW
KRQE News 13

New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Politics State#Politics Governor#Covid 19#Unm#New Mexicans#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
CELL PHONES
KRQE News 13

Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour

HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Human Services Department offers electronic notices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Customers with the New Mexico Human Services Department now have the option to get electronic notices about their benefits. This gives customers an easy way to view and receive important notices and lowers risk of important information being lost or misplaced. Customers can opt-in for electronic notices by signing in to their […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Work set to begin on Tramway bridge signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT receives additional funding for highway projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has received $61,180,940 in federal funding for six shovel-ready road projects. The projects include repaving a stretch of I-40 from Tijeras to Sedillo and along I-25 between Rowe and Glorieta. The other projects to receive funding are stretches of I-10 in Luna County, I-25 in Socorro, Highway […]
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

NMDOT offering Labor Day weekend Uber promo code

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is once again offering safe ride incentives for the Labor Day weekend. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will once again be in effect starting noon Friday, September 2 until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6. An NMDOT press release says the program will offer 1,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arizona woman gets 5 years for manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman was sentenced to five years for the death of a driver in a June 2018 crash on the Navajo Nation. Kayla Baker, 26, was sentenced on August 29 in federal court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 19. According to court records, Baker was driving while intoxicated […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy