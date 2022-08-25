Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
Records reveal details in August fatal shooting off 7th St.
Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot in head after argument with partner escalates, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after an argument with her partner escalated, according to San Antonio police. Officials were called to 3000 Ivy Ridge Ln Saturday morning for a shooting in progress. According to police, the couple was arguing and began to wrestle for a...
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Texas woman accused of randomly shooting at homes
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of randomly firing gunshots toward homes in western Bexar County, with some of the bullets penetrating the wall of a child’s bedroom, authorities said. Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a...
KXAN
Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
foxsanantonio.com
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to the police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
fox7austin.com
East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin. Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street. One person was shot and his...
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
