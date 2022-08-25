ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

foxsanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Schertz, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Schertz, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Swat Team#Police#Schertz Police Department#Windy Meadow Court
KSAT 12

Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin. Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street. One person was shot and his...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

