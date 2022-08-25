Wanted Convicted Felon Busted Attempting To Hide Stolen Gun From Police In Charles County

Ricket Tucker Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

What started as a routine traffic stop led to fresh charges for a convicted felon who was caught trying to hide a stolen semi-automatic handgun from police that he was prohibited from possessing in Maryland.

Capitol Heights resident Ticket Deashon Tucker, 30, was busted with an illegal handgun by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office during a stop near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Kent Avenue in La Plata, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

While officers were approaching the vehicle, officials said that Tucker, who was a passenger, attempted to hide a cross-body bag that had been strapped across his chest.

Inside the bag, the officer located a loaded semi-automatic handgun after it had been stashed under the passenger seat where Tucker was sitting, according to investigators.

The gun was also reported stolen in Baltimore City, police said.

A computer check by the responding officer determined that Tucker had an open warrant out for his arrest in another county for failure to appear in court on a separate case, and that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction and a current protective order.

Tucker was arrested and charged with:

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Illegal transportation of a firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Other related charges.

Officials noted that the driver was also issued a warning.

Tucker has since been released by a judge from the Charles County Detention Center. No return court date has been announced.

