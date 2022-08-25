ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

By Stacker
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKdzv_0hV6riVb00
1 / 9 Tripadvisor

#9. Company 7 BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1001 S Main St, Englewood, OH 45322-2818
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOdRD_0hV6riVb00
2 / 9 Tripadvisor

#8. OinkADoodleMoo BBQ

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1791
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyjJO_0hV6riVb00
3 / 9 Tripadvisor

#7. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2330 N Fairfield Rd Fairfield Place Shopping Center, Beavercreek, OH 45431-4122
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfjX7_0hV6riVb00
4 / 9 Tripadvisor

#6. Smokey Bones Dayton

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6744 Miller Lane, Dayton, OH 45414
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wpg3P_0hV6riVb00
5 / 9 Tripadvisor

#5. Old Hickory Bar B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 241 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH 45431
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dr4Cx_0hV6riVb00
6 / 9 Tripadvisor

#4. K D’s Kettering Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3911 Marshall Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-4923
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMfid_0hV6riVb00
7 / 9 Tripadvisor

#3. Hickory Bar-b-que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1082 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2813
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183hHR_0hV6riVb00
8 / 9 Tripadvisor

#2. Fatback’s Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1334 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2815
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQwnu_0hV6riVb00
9 / 9 Tripadvisor

#1. Smokin’ Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $
– Address: 200 E 5th St Oregon District, Dayton, OH 45402-2406
