Gainesville, FL

fox35orlando.com

Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.
CITRA, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Shooting#Police#Mobile Home
ocala-news.com

22-year-old woman arrested in connection with shooting death of MCSO detention deputy

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. According to a press release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the communication center received a call in reference to a potential suicide that had occurred at a residence in Pine Ridge.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Lake City on the search for missing teen: Have you seen her?

LAKE CITY, Fla — Abigail Law was last seen on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Meridian in Lake City on Michigan Street where she lives. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and, gold flip flops. She left her home that afternoon; but nobody knows where she was going.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Police seeking public’s help on vehicle shooting

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at SE Putnam Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

SFPD patrol car spray-painted at Blount Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) patrol car was spray-painted this afternoon after a man was asked to leave the Blount Center at 401 NW 6th Street; the same man was seen spray-painting the car with red paint a short time later. Gainesville Police Department officers...
SANTA FE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield

ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day

In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
OCALA, FL

