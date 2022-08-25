Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
WCJB
MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
WCJB
A 45-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:15 in the morning Ocala Police responded to a call about a shooting on NW 21st Ct. in the Happiness Homes neighborhood. That’s where a 45-year-old black man whose family members identify as Willie Douglas was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
ocala-news.com
22-year-old woman arrested in connection with shooting death of MCSO detention deputy
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. According to a press release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the communication center received a call in reference to a potential suicide that had occurred at a residence in Pine Ridge.
alachuachronicle.com
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
Action News Jax
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
WCJB
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
Action News Jax
Lake City on the search for missing teen: Have you seen her?
LAKE CITY, Fla — Abigail Law was last seen on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Meridian in Lake City on Michigan Street where she lives. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and, gold flip flops. She left her home that afternoon; but nobody knows where she was going.
Action News Jax
Police seeking public’s help on vehicle shooting
Lake City, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at SE Putnam Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who...
alachuachronicle.com
SFPD patrol car spray-painted at Blount Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) patrol car was spray-painted this afternoon after a man was asked to leave the Blount Center at 401 NW 6th Street; the same man was seen spray-painting the car with red paint a short time later. Gainesville Police Department officers...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield
ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
