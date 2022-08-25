Key games to watch this week in Mississippi high school football

The 2022 football season is upon us. Every school in the MHSAA opens the season this weekend, and there are a slew of good, “measuring-stick” games around the state.

Here’s a look at seven games that could help shape the narrative in Week 1 in Mississippi high school football.

(All game times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Thursday

Ocean Springs at Clinton

It’s hard for most of us to remember what we had for breakfast yesterday, but nobody who saw the season-opener between Clinton and Ocean Springs can forget that instant classic. The Greyhounds opened the season with a 45-44 win over the Arrows after Clinton coach Judd Boswell elected to go for two after scoring a touchdown in the second overtime period. Both teams went on to make the playoffs, and both have unfinished business going into 2022.

Friday

Lafayette at Tupelo

Tupelo struggles to find teams in the northeast part of the state they can play that mimic what they’ll see in Region 2-6A play later in the season, but Lafayette is about as close as they can get. The Commodores return a strong core of one of the state’s best defenses — a squad that delivered a 5-3, season-opening win over the Golden Wave in Oxford in 2021. It’s a good early test for Zay Alexander and that big Tupelo line, and a chance for Michael Fair and company to serve notice to the rest of 5A North.

Oxford at Brandon

There are so many storylines here. Oxford is breaking in a new quarterback in senior transfer Mack Howard and coming off a 7-4 season in which the Chargers reached the second round of the 6A North Playoffs. Brandon returns a slew of starters from a team that won 6A South and finished second in the rankings behind state champion Madison Central. The coaching matchup features two of the best young coaches in the state in Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe and Brandon’s Sam Williams.

Picayune at Poplarville

The Maroon Tide will start their 5A title defense on the road against a familiar foe. Separated by just 26 miles on I-59, these two programs have been major players in their respective classes for at least the last decade. This game will provide a major test for both teams in the trenches, as both teams employ run-heavy offenses. Picayune got the best of Poplarville with a 21-13 win at home a year ago.

Scott Central at Morton

If there was a betting line, I’d take the “over.” Scott Central starts its 2A title defense on the road against a battle-tested Morton team that won a playoff game last year despite being one of the youngest in the state. Both teams feature explosive offenses that balance big-play oriented passing games with steady ground assaults. Madden Gerald versus Austin Goss? Sign me up.

Saturday

Meridian at Laurel

The school names on the jerseys alone should get people excited for this traditional matchup between two teams looking to break through in 2022. Meridian has steadily improved under coach John Douglass, who returns some of the best athletes in the state at key positions. Laurel came up one play short in the 5A South Championship a year ago against Picayune. A Week 1 date with the Wildcats should give the Golden Tornadoes an idea of whether they are ready to take that next step and get over the hump this year.

