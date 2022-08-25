ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, PA

Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m.

Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the crash.

One man was seen being transported by an ambulance for multiple traumatic injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

South Keyser Avenue is down to one lane in the area. We will update you with the latest as it is released.

Mike
3d ago

That's why there's all those signs and bumper stickers to watch out for motorcycles; because they're running red lights, passing on the shoulder and passing between 2 lanes. Got it.

robert
3d ago

it's bad enough in a car to run lights, but to do it on a motorcycle? I hope he recovers, but I'm sure without the dash cam, I'm sure he would have blamed the dump truck.

