Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m.

Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the crash.

One man was seen being transported by an ambulance for multiple traumatic injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

South Keyser Avenue is down to one lane in the area. We will update you with the latest as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.