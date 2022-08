Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO