Pittsburgh Public Schools launches new bus safety initiatives for new school year

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has started a new safety initiative designed to protect students getting on and off their buses.

The district said over 150 of their buses will be upgraded.

Buses will have a camera attached to their stop-arm, which will record the license plate numbers of drivers who illegally pass buses. Those recordings will then be given to the police. Other technology installed on the buses and maintenance for them will be funded by violation revenue.

Before the cameras are attached, the school will be holding a campaign designed to teach drivers the laws in place for bus safety and teach children getting on and off buses how to do so safely. The campaign will share this information over social media, announcements in local news, and in-class activities.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” said Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, Ed.D. “Though the use of advanced technology, video evidence will empower us to stop dangerous driving habits that put our students at risk as they enter and exit the school bus.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

