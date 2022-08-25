Read full article on original website
The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage
Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
Rafael Nadal is competing at the Grand Slam tournament while his pregnant wife is hospitalized
Rafael Nadal ’s wife, Mery Perelló, is in her third trimester (31 weeks), and her pregnancy has coincided with Nadal’s trip to the United States. The beloved Spanish tennis player will play the season’s fourth and last official Grand Slam tournament against Rinky Hijikata. Unfortunately, Mery is hospitalized,...
Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together
Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
REVEALED: Coco Gauff earned her first paycheck acting as a young Serena Williams when she was 10 as she pays tribute to the retiring star ahead of the US Open
Coco Gauff has opened up on just how influential Serena Williams has been for her - revealing she even earned her first paycheck thanks to tennis icon starring in a commercial. The 18-year-old Gauff, preparing for the US Open on next week, was quoted by WTA tennis making the remarks...
Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last
Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
ESPN
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Serena Williams ahead of US Open: 'The biggest force in the sport'
NEW YORK -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has paid tribute to Serena Williams, saying she has been "the biggest force in the sport" and leaves a legacy that is so broad "you can't even describe it in words." Osaka opens her US Open campaign against Danielle Collins on...
Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
TODAY.com
Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end
Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
SkySports
US Open 2022: Order of play
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year
NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to Serena Williams, this U.S. Open will be like none other. Whether or not it actually does turn out to be the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential playing career — and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up being see-you-agains — the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam calendar will be, first and foremost, about Williams. As long as she remains in the field, at least. Williams faces Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro, in...
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York
Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
That time Serena Williams was ‘saved by the rain’ at Wimbledon
The year was 2007 and the tennis phenom went down with a career-threatening injury at Wimbledon. But then the weather suddenly changed and, after the match, Williams credited it with helping her stage an incredible comeback. "Uh-oh. Serena Williams is down," declared ESPN broadcaster Dick Enberg as the tennis great...
Emma Raducanu plays down injury fears in buildup to US Open defence
Emma Raducanu appeared to have a problem with her right hand during an emotional training session as her US Open title defence approaches but later dismissed concerns
Elena Rybakina feels like she's 'not the Wimbledon champion,' says life as champion 'not the greatest'
Just weeks ago, Elena Rybakina claimed arguably the most sought-after accolade in tennis: becoming a Wimbledon winner.
