Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO