The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last

Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Reuters

Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
TODAY.com

Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end

Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
Finland
Poland
France
Spain
SkySports

US Open 2022: Order of play

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
The Associated Press

Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to Serena Williams, this U.S. Open will be like none other. Whether or not it actually does turn out to be the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential playing career — and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up being see-you-agains — the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam calendar will be, first and foremost, about Williams. As long as she remains in the field, at least. Williams faces Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro, in...
SkySports

US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York

Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
AccuWeather

That time Serena Williams was ‘saved by the rain’ at Wimbledon

The year was 2007 and the tennis phenom went down with a career-threatening injury at Wimbledon. But then the weather suddenly changed and, after the match, Williams credited it with helping her stage an incredible comeback. "Uh-oh. Serena Williams is down," declared ESPN broadcaster Dick Enberg as the tennis great...
