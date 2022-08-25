Read full article on original website
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a Kenyan woman who drowned in a swimming pool while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's devastating loss.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family warn killer her smiling face will ‘haunt you for the rest of your days’
The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have told her killer that the girl’s photo will “haunt you for the rest of your days”.Her uncle Peter Korbel shared a smiling picture of the 9-year-old on Facebook, writing that the family would “remember this picture of my beautiful niece with happiness and pride ... this tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in and then some.”He went on: “But to the scum that’s done this ... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days.”Police are hunting the gunman who shot the 9-year-old as he fired...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey...
Tragic mystery as Brit mum dies on flight in front of her kids who sat with her body for 8hrs as family moved back to UK
A BRIT mum suddenly passed away in front of her husband and kids while on a flight back to the UK. Helen Rhodes was excitedly heading home with her family on August 5 for a "new adventure" after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. But a few hours into...
Monkey who was given cocaine and flushed down toilet now has a boyfriend
A monkey that suffered horrendous abuse is enjoying a much happier life after being rescued, and now even has a boyfriend. Milly the marmoset was seen in disturbing footage being offered cocaine and flushed down a toilet while she clung onto the bowl for dear life, leading authorities to step in and rescue her.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Horror as baby is snatched from supermarket trolley after mum turns her back for ten seconds
A horrified mum has shared the CCTV footage of the moment her baby girl was lifted from her supermarket trolley after turning her back for a second to pick up some groceries. Danielle Wolff had been food shopping with her eight-month-old daughter at a Spar store in Alberton, South Africa, when an employee took her child from the trolley and walked off.
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
Father Refuses to Exclude Son from Family Vacation
Should some kids be left at home when going on holiday?. When someone chooses to have children, it's only natural that they may get along better with one child over another. However, that does not justify instances of favoritism.
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's
A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
Brit, 30, raped and murdered by Uber driver before her body was dumped while working abroad
A BRITISH woman working abroad was raped and brutally murdered by an Uber driver before he dumped her body, an inquest has heard. Rebecca Dykes, 30, was picked up by Tariq Houshieh in December 2017 following a "girl's night out" at a popular tourist bar in Beirut, Lebanon. But after...
Woman Posted Chilling Facebook Message Before Alleged Murder-Suicide
A harrowing Facebook post may provide answers for why a woman fatally shot three members of her family, including her father, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes.Authorities have not released the identities or even a possible motive into the shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, except to confirm police responded to a residence in Rockaway Street shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.What authorities found at the residence were the bodies of a 66-year-old man and 34-year-old man. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett confirmed a 31-year-old woman shot both men—her...
