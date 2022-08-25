The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have told her killer that the girl’s photo will “haunt you for the rest of your days”.Her uncle Peter Korbel shared a smiling picture of the 9-year-old on Facebook, writing that the family would “remember this picture of my beautiful niece with happiness and pride ... this tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in and then some.”He went on: “But to the scum that’s done this ... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days.”Police are hunting the gunman who shot the 9-year-old as he fired...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO