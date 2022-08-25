ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family warn killer her smiling face will ‘haunt you for the rest of your days’

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have told her killer that the girl’s photo will “haunt you for the rest of your days”.Her uncle Peter Korbel shared a smiling picture of the 9-year-old on Facebook, writing that the family would “remember this picture of my beautiful niece with happiness and pride ... this tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in and then some.”He went on: “But to the scum that’s done this ... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days.”Police are hunting the gunman who shot the 9-year-old as he fired...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Merseyside Police#Dovecot
Public Safety
