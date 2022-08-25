Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Unidentified Bodies Project results in IDing Fall River ‘John Doe’ after 17 Years
In April, Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn announced the expansion of his successful Cold Case Unit to include a renewed effort to identify unidentified bodies and human remains from the past 40 years. This week, DA Quinn’s “Unidentified Bodies Project” initiative has resulted in the positive identification of a victim whose identity was unknown for 17 years, and the onset of a renewed suspicious death investigation.
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
police1.com
Mass. State Police trooper stopping speeding vehicle leads to gun arrests
BOSTON — A State Police trooper stopping a speeding vehicle in Boston late at night led to gun arrests and firearms getting taken off the street, according to police. One of the suspects who was taken into custody, a Roxbury man, was already facing firearm charges, police said about the incident that happened early Thursday morning in Grove Hall.
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth
“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
NECN
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
NECN
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
everettleader.com
Pedestrian Dies After Hit By Car On Parkway
Saturday night about 1:40 a.m. an unidentified man apparently trying to cross the Revere Beach Parkway was killed when he was run over by a 2001 Toyota Camry. State Police said the pedestrian crash took place on the westbound side of the parkway, near the intersection of Vine Street. Another...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
NECN
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
Man accused of robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan in Malden to face judge
MALDEN, Mass. — A man accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and then stabbing and biting a delivery driver who rushed to help the victim, is slated to face a judge Tuesday. Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on...
informnny.com
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
