Lynn, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Unidentified Bodies Project results in IDing Fall River ‘John Doe’ after 17 Years

In April, Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn announced the expansion of his successful Cold Case Unit to include a renewed effort to identify unidentified bodies and human remains from the past 40 years. This week, DA Quinn’s “Unidentified Bodies Project” initiative has resulted in the positive identification of a victim whose identity was unknown for 17 years, and the onset of a renewed suspicious death investigation.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
LOVELL, ME
whdh.com

Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
BOSTON, MA
police1.com

Mass. State Police trooper stopping speeding vehicle leads to gun arrests

BOSTON — A State Police trooper stopping a speeding vehicle in Boston late at night led to gun arrests and firearms getting taken off the street, according to police. One of the suspects who was taken into custody, a Roxbury man, was already facing firearm charges, police said about the incident that happened early Thursday morning in Grove Hall.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth

“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495

A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
SHIRLEY, MA
NECN

2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn

LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries. 
LYNN, MA
everettleader.com

Pedestrian Dies After Hit By Car On Parkway

Saturday night about 1:40 a.m. an unidentified man apparently trying to cross the Revere Beach Parkway was killed when he was run over by a 2001 Toyota Camry. State Police said the pedestrian crash took place on the westbound side of the parkway, near the intersection of Vine Street. Another...
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
informnny.com

Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen

FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
FLORIDA, MA

