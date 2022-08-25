ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SunLike Lighting, With Proven Effectiveness of Myopia Improvement, to Light up a Major English-Speaking Kindergarten in Korea

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- YBM Gaepo Appletree, an English-speaking kindergarten located in Gangnam, Seoul, known for the educational fervor of its residents, has selected natural SunLike lighting by Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global optical semiconductor company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en/ A classroom of Gaepo Appletree Academy where SunLike lighting is installed (Photo: Business Wire)
