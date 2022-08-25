The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.

