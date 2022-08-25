ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

464 students awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year

The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
EDUCATION
drgnews.com

SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers

The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19, 2022. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy