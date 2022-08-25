Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspection rules differ on each side of the Missouri River
You might think cattle rustlin’ disappeared with the days of the Old West, but it’s still happening in this modern day and age. State Brand Inspector Kyle Rossow says cattle inspection requirements at sale barns are different depending on which side of the state you’re on. Rossow...
drgnews.com
464 students awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year
The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
drgnews.com
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19, 2022. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG.
Comments / 0