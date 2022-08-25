Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
msn.com
Coffee County student arrested after threatening to shoot up school with AK-47
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School was arrested Friday after being accused of making a threat toward his school. The student was taken into custody after a Coffee County school resource officer was tipped off about a threatening text written by the student, according to a Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman
Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
fox17.com
SILVER ALERT: TBI looking for missing Lebanon man
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man out of Lebanon. Agents said Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback with TN tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants, and reading glasses.
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
wvlt.tv
Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Grundy County Herald
Bean sentenced to 6 years
Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
WSMV
Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
thunder1320.com
Manchester restaurant warns of counterfeit bills in the area
A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills. The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill. Restaurant...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Post Office Is Hiring!
(MURFREESBORO) The U.S. Post Office is now hiring and the process begins on-line: CLICK HERE. After the on-line application, you will receive assessment preparation materials, and then have an interview. Here in Murfreesboro, positions are available for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in the area of mail carrier, mail handler,...
wgnsradio.com
Life Is Fragile, and You Never Know How Others Might Impact You!
(MURFREESBORO) You never know how someone might impact your life. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt says he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday (8/23/2022) in a helicopter crash. Honeycutt was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago...
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
Comments / 0