Tullahoma, TN

WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Coffee County student arrested after threatening to shoot up school with AK-47

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School was arrested Friday after being accused of making a threat toward his school. The student was taken into custody after a Coffee County school resource officer was tipped off about a threatening text written by the student, according to a Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tullahoma, TN
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
fox17.com

SILVER ALERT: TBI looking for missing Lebanon man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man out of Lebanon. Agents said Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback with TN tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants, and reading glasses.
LEBANON, TN
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bean sentenced to 6 years

Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
WSMV

Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
FRANKLIN, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester restaurant warns of counterfeit bills in the area

A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills. The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill. Restaurant...
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Post Office Is Hiring!

(MURFREESBORO) The U.S. Post Office is now hiring and the process begins on-line: CLICK HERE. After the on-line application, you will receive assessment preparation materials, and then have an interview. Here in Murfreesboro, positions are available for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in the area of mail carrier, mail handler,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Life Is Fragile, and You Never Know How Others Might Impact You!

(MURFREESBORO) You never know how someone might impact your life. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt says he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday (8/23/2022) in a helicopter crash. Honeycutt was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago...
MURFREESBORO, TN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN

