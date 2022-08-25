ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Explore Essex hopes to bring a new town identity, led by economic development coordinator Jean O’Sullivan

By JEAN MACBRIDE Staff Writer
Colchester Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts

There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Scottish Festival underway this Saturday

Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
Essex Junction, VT
Essex, VT
Government
City
Essex, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle

Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Burlington VFW to transform into housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#The Essex#Economic Development#Volunteers
WCAX

Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Five MSK attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers in America

Five attorneys at the Burlington law firm MSK Attorneys(link is external) have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023. They are Catherine Dingle, Jeremy Farkas, Hans Huessy, Liam Murphy and Brian Sullivan. Murphy (pictured) was also named 2023 Lawyer of the Year in the Burlington area for his work in real estate litigation.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

What to expect when listing your home with a Realtor

FRANKLIN COUNTY — What can sellers expect when listing their home with a Realtor?. Phil Gerbode and Nicole Broderick, Realtors at Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, said sellers should expect professional services, extensive knowledge of the market — and maybe even friendship — throughout the process. “Homes...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newportdispatch.com

Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell

LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
LOWELL, VT
Addison Independent

City police chief to retire early, cites lack of respect

VERGENNES — Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel on Tuesday submitted an unexpected letter of retirement, effective Oct. 31, citing unhappiness with how he and the department he has led for 13 years have been treated, but without offering specifics. Merkel’s decision to retire earlier than he had planned came...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Low water levels pose hazard for Lake Champlain boaters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. “Red and green -- stay between.” Those markers on the water are very important for boaters to notice this time of year as people are wrapping up the boating season. They show boaters where the safe channel is and where rocks and sandbars can leave boaters high and dry, or worse.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

What is Shallow Water Blackout? A Family's Push to Educate and Prevent Tragedy

A Vermont family is spreading awareness of swimming dangers — hoping to prevent a tragedy like the one they suffered. Ben Haller of Underhill died in the Bahamas in 2014 from what’s known as a shallow water blackout. The emergency arises when your brain doesn’t have enough oxygen, following activities such as repetitive breath-holding.
UNDERHILL, VT
VTDigger

Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly

An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
RANDOLPH, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy