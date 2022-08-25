The School Board has authorized an application through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program to acquire up to 25 new electric school buses. Of the 25 buses, five would be 81-Passenger Blue Bird Type-D buses, five 71-Passenger IC Long Range Type-C buses and 15 77-Passenger Thomas Type-C buses. The program covers the differential cost from a typical bus. The program requires the division to pay all costs up font and receive reimbursement once diesel buses have been retired. If awarded, the division will have 18 months to complete the project, including purchasing and installating the new buses and scrapping old buses.

