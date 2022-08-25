Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School District Seeks Volunteers for K-5 Textbook Review
Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to review the K-5 early literacy curriculum. The review is a necessary step in the process to adopt textbooks and is outlined in policy 5130, Textbook Adoption, which requires staff and parent involvement. There is a seven-year adoption cycle for textbooks in LCPS, which means a review is done every seven years. However, according to LCPS Public Information Officer, Wayde Byard, that’s the maximum amount of time.
VDOE issues Superintendent memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements
The Virginia Department of Education released a memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements in response to two major cases involving the alleged sexual misconduct of public school employees.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Schools Apply for 25 More Electric Buses
The School Board has authorized an application through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program to acquire up to 25 new electric school buses. Of the 25 buses, five would be 81-Passenger Blue Bird Type-D buses, five 71-Passenger IC Long Range Type-C buses and 15 77-Passenger Thomas Type-C buses. The program covers the differential cost from a typical bus. The program requires the division to pay all costs up font and receive reimbursement once diesel buses have been retired. If awarded, the division will have 18 months to complete the project, including purchasing and installating the new buses and scrapping old buses.
WJLA
Montgomery County father calls on school board to provide free meals for all students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education held its final meeting before the first day of the new school year, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. Rockville resident Adam Zimmerman is the father of a rising second and fifth grader. He submitted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teachers trained to transition children's genders without parental approval
EXCLUSIVE — Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia are requiring all teachers to complete a training program that says parental permission is not required for students who seek to be addressed by different names or pronouns. According to materials obtained by the Washington Examiner, the district assigned the...
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
asumag.com
Falls Church (Va.) district moves forward with replacement of high school
The Falls Church (Va.) district is moving forward with plans to build an $108 million campus to replace the aging George Mason High School. The district says the new George Mason High will be a five-story, 211,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate 1,200 to 1,500 students. Voters approved a $120 million...
wufe967.com
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'
Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
fredericksburg.today
Cleaning headstones at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery
The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park says volunteer Aaron shared this photo as he worked to clean head stones in the National Cemetery. With more than 8,000 acres to care for, keeping up with maintenance in the park is a big job. The Park Service says they’re grateful to volunteers like Aaron who take the time to lend a hand.
WTOP
‘We’ve lost trust’: Fairfax Co. superintendent speaks to Glasgow families about ex-school counselor
Fairfax County parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim sat at the end of a long table at Glasgow Middle School Thursday night, and asked Superintendent Michelle Reid why Virginia’s largest school system doesn’t have a clear plan in place to ensure they are notified by law enforcement when a staff member is arrested and charged with a crime.
Free adoptions aim to help Loudoun County "clear the shelters"
LEESBURG, Va. — If home is starting to feel a little empty this back to school season—or it’s just the right time to adopt a new furry or feathered family member—today could be your day. Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is waiving adoption fees on adoptable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Missing Manassas teen found safe
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
theriver953.com
New 522 bridge scheduled to open
The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in 'suspicious event' involving elementary school student in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling a "suspicious event" involving an elementary school student in Manassas Park, Virginia. Manassas Park Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to Manassas Park Elementary School after a student reported she...
asumag.com
Arlington (Va.) district marks the opening of newest building, The Heights
The Arlington (Va.) school district has held an open house to mark the opening of The Heights, a new secondary school building in the Rosslyn area, that houses two programs: an alternative magnet program, and a program for students with severe intellectual disabilities. The Heights has a unique architectural form...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
fox5dc.com
Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy
ADAMSTOWN, Md. - Nearly 300,000 people come to visit Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but now the owner is currently threatening to close it to the public if Frederick County moves forward with a new rezoning plan. FOX 5 spoke with people who live in the area who say this decision...
loudounnow.com
LaRock Presents Lovettsville New Town Charter
Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) presented the Lovettsville Town Council with the town’s new town charter on Aug. 25. LaRock thanked Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker for their participation in the process saying the updates allow for “continued good and efficiency in government in the quaint and quiet and peaceful town of Lovettsville,” and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
Comments / 1