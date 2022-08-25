ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun School District Seeks Volunteers for K-5 Textbook Review

Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to review the K-5 early literacy curriculum. The review is a necessary step in the process to adopt textbooks and is outlined in policy 5130, Textbook Adoption, which requires staff and parent involvement. There is a seven-year adoption cycle for textbooks in LCPS, which means a review is done every seven years. However, according to LCPS Public Information Officer, Wayde Byard, that’s the maximum amount of time.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun Schools Apply for 25 More Electric Buses

The School Board has authorized an application through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program to acquire up to 25 new electric school buses. Of the 25 buses, five would be 81-Passenger Blue Bird Type-D buses, five 71-Passenger IC Long Range Type-C buses and 15 77-Passenger Thomas Type-C buses. The program covers the differential cost from a typical bus. The program requires the division to pay all costs up font and receive reimbursement once diesel buses have been retired. If awarded, the division will have 18 months to complete the project, including purchasing and installating the new buses and scrapping old buses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Fairfax teachers trained to transition children's genders without parental approval

EXCLUSIVE — Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia are requiring all teachers to complete a training program that says parental permission is not required for students who seek to be addressed by different names or pronouns. According to materials obtained by the Washington Examiner, the district assigned the...
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'

Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg

The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Cleaning headstones at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery

The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park says volunteer Aaron shared this photo as he worked to clean head stones in the National Cemetery. With more than 8,000 acres to care for, keeping up with maintenance in the park is a big job. The Park Service says they’re grateful to volunteers like Aaron who take the time to lend a hand.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
New 522 bridge scheduled to open

The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
LaRock Presents Lovettsville New Town Charter

Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) presented the Lovettsville Town Council with the town’s new town charter on Aug. 25. LaRock thanked Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker for their participation in the process saying the updates allow for “continued good and efficiency in government in the quaint and quiet and peaceful town of Lovettsville,” and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA

