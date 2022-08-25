Read full article on original website
Related
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
Meet Cheap Trick’s Secret Weapon
When Robin Taylor Zander was a little kid, he loved spending his summers on the road with his father’s band, Cheap Trick. At night, he’d snuggle up next to his dad, lead singer Robin Wayne Zander, on the tour bus, and when they performed he’d watch every show from the side of the stage. “All I wanted to do was go up there,” he says. “I wanted to be Bun E. Carlos.” He got the chance in 2016 when Daxx Nielsen, who replaced Carlos as the band’s drummer in 2010, had to take time off for the birth of his...
Watch Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Chris Stapleton, & Kid Rock Perform The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” Back In 2016
I mean, Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Chris Stapleton, and Kid Rock teaming up to perform one of the greatest southern rock songs of all time?. I found myself going down a rabbit hole here recently, and all of a sudden this hidden gem popped up on my timeline…. We’re talking...
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Riding Around Dollywood in a Golf Cart, Working on New Project Together
A few lucky fans spotted Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson scooting around Dollywood on a golf cart as they worked on a movie project together.
RELATED PEOPLE
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL・
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis and Colonel Parker Scenes Were the Hardest Part to Watch in the Biopic (Video)
Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said...
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Harrison Dragged a Sick Tom Petty Out of Bed to Jam: ‘He Was Always Dying to Play’
George Harrison and Tom Petty played music together professionally. Harrison also liked to play music for fun and dragged a sick Petty out of bed to do so.
Throwback To Ricky Skaggs Full-Circle Moment Playing Bill Monroe’s Mandolin
Bluegrass walked so that country music could run. And you can’t discuss either genre without the great Ricky Skaggs. A true musical phenomena and inspiration, Skaggs is known for his slick playing abilities not just on the mandolin, but on guitar, banjo, mandocaster, and fiddle. This man is absolutely unrivaled in pickin’ skills.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause
Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Was ‘Raised Right’
Country singer Reba McEntire recently commented on her new collaboration with Dolly Parton, swooning over her duet-mate.
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
George Harrison Said No One Knew How to Do Sound at ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’
George Harrison said no one knew how to operate sound at 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' The Beatles performed on the variety show in 1964.
George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD
George Harrison didn't enjoy listening to The Beatles' music on CD. Here's why.
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
Exclusive Premiere: Live Recording of Charlie Daniels’ “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” from First Volunteer Jam to be Released
On October 4, 1974, country icon Charlie Daniels held the first Volunteer Jam at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, nearly 50 years later, the complete performance from that evening will be released for the first time. Charlie Daniels & Friends: Volunteer Jam 1 – 1974 – The...
Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams Singing Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever” Could Damn Well Bring You To Tears
When you get two of the most distinct voices in country music singing one of the greatest songs of all time, you know it’ll be something special. This past week, Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams dropped a cover of Billie Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever,” and as the title suggests, the recording is one that’ll out live us all. Both Willie and Lucinda have voices unlike any in the world; Lucinda’s a mixture of concrete, barbed wire and gravel road, and […] The post Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams Singing Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever” Could Damn Well Bring You To Tears first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song
There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.
Comments / 0