20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week

By Kristyanna Roberson
 7 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County.

Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in order to prepare them for teaching students.”

“I would say ask a lot of questions. We are here to help you, we have a huge support group. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.” Buchanan said.

On July 25th Bay District schools started a new program called The Foundations Academy. It is a four-day intensive academy that is set up to equip anyone who has at least Bachelor’s degree and is looking to teach in Bay County.

“They learn everything they need to know before stepping into the classroom so they are most equipped,” Buchanan said.

With this new program in place, Buchanan hopes these new educators will have all the tools they need to make it a successful school year.

Comments / 209

Justine K.
7d ago

For all of you who are pointing blame in the wrong direction, this is not a Florida problem. This is a NATION WIDE PROBLEM. Since covid we have lost 600,000 teachers NATION WIDE !!! You need to be pointing the finger at the NUT HOUSE, I mean White House.....

Reply(23)
54
USMCSpartan.Ret
7d ago

Sounds like brainwashing..... not a fan of being told what to teach, yes there’s a curriculum, but how you get there is your personal journey with the students, not some administrator’s who hasn’t been in the classroom in 20 years.

Reply(1)
12
Patti Green
7d ago

if the new laws bother them so much they are quiting then they should never have been teachers in the first place. said when they quit because they are not allowed to keep secrets from a parent. sick teachers they are glad they are gone

Reply(20)
32
