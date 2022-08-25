Read full article on original website
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
SignalsAZ
Construction at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Library
The Dobson Ranch Library is currently open with regular hours and services. Please excuse our appearance as improvements are in progress!. The Dobson Ranch Library is nearing its final phase of construction, with an estimated completion date in September. Construction will expand the library’s footprint by 1600 square feet, and will add a THINKspot makerspace for community innovation and networking. Additionally, the façade of the building is being updated. This improved entry will offer greater visibility and convenience for library users. This is the biggest renovation the Dobson Ranch Library has undergone since it was built in 1987. Funding for the renovation is from the Parks and Culture Bonds issue approved by Mesa voters in 2018.
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
fabulousarizona.com
Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix
Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
ABC 15 News
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
AZFamily
Annual licensing fees for Arizona child care centers dropping to $1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For years, annual licensing fees for child care centers have been hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars a year. But that is changing. Through the end of June 2024, those fees are dropping to $1. The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
kjzz.org
Frustration and despair grow as the homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix swells
Earlier this month, residents and business owners filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix. They say city leaders aren’t doing enough to address a growing encampment of people experiencing homelessness. That growth has been explosive in the past year, as the number of unsheltered people living there has more than tripled.
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
KTAR.com
Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday
PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
It's been 8 years since the Valley has seen a balanced housing market. Now buyers have more of a chance
PHOENIX — After two years of one of the hottest seller markets on record, buyers have more of a chance. The Cromford Report, which monitors the housing market in the Valley said by their metric, that the market is balanced for the first time since 2014. So how did...
Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage
Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.
AZFamily
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
oucampus.org
323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
azbex.com
Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily
An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
northcentralnews.net
Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix
What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
oucampus.org
23 E. La Vieve Lane
LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
