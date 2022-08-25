ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SignalsAZ

Construction at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Library

The Dobson Ranch Library is currently open with regular hours and services. Please excuse our appearance as improvements are in progress!. The Dobson Ranch Library is nearing its final phase of construction, with an estimated completion date in September. Construction will expand the library’s footprint by 1600 square feet, and will add a THINKspot makerspace for community innovation and networking. Additionally, the façade of the building is being updated. This improved entry will offer greater visibility and convenience for library users. This is the biggest renovation the Dobson Ranch Library has undergone since it was built in 1987. Funding for the renovation is from the Parks and Culture Bonds issue approved by Mesa voters in 2018.
Vox

Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t

Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
fabulousarizona.com

Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix

Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
KTAR.com

Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009

SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
azbex.com

Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily

An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
northcentralnews.net

Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix

What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
oucampus.org

23 E. La Vieve Lane

LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
