The Dobson Ranch Library is currently open with regular hours and services. Please excuse our appearance as improvements are in progress!. The Dobson Ranch Library is nearing its final phase of construction, with an estimated completion date in September. Construction will expand the library’s footprint by 1600 square feet, and will add a THINKspot makerspace for community innovation and networking. Additionally, the façade of the building is being updated. This improved entry will offer greater visibility and convenience for library users. This is the biggest renovation the Dobson Ranch Library has undergone since it was built in 1987. Funding for the renovation is from the Parks and Culture Bonds issue approved by Mesa voters in 2018.

MESA, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO