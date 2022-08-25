Read full article on original website
Youngstown church remembers those lost to overdoses
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — International Overdose Awareness Day is being recognized this Wednesday, and one church held a service bringing it to light. A “Naloxone Saves” service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street. OhioCAN Mahoning County organized the event. The event raises awareness...
Niles tattoo shop expands again
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — 1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger. The piercing and tattoo shop held an open house Sunday to show off it’s recent expansion. The shop opened about four years ago. Since then, there have been two expansions of...
Boardman Park celebrates 75 years
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been 75 years since Boardman Park was introduced to the community. The birthday bash had a band, Touch-a-Truck event and much more. The event was free to the public and families were welcome to come. Saturday’s event was capped off with fireworks. Boardman...
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected Monday
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides Monday. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into...
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating bones found on the city’s East Side. They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday. According to Captain Jason Simon, a woman found them while she was looking for her lost dog. The...
Local school district will hold back to school bash
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local School District will host its annual Meet the Teacher and Back to School Bash. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday evening on the campus in Berlin Center. Parents and Students are invited to meet the teachers and drop off school supplies...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio’s Pabstolutely event. Drivers will want to avoid Lansing Avenue between Oak Street to Emmet Street on Saturday, as this portion will be closed. The charity event runs from...
Ribbon cutting for new turf happening at Rayen Stadium
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ribbon cutting for the newly-installed artificial turf at Rayen Stadium for Youngstown City School District will be held Monday. It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. You can enjoy a performance by Youngstown cheerleaders. They will also be introducing...
Police searching for man escaped from St. Elizabeth’s
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. He was last seen running east towards Youngstown State University. According to alert sent out by YSU, he is a 6’1″ Black man wearing jeans...
Donated farm space to benefit YSU students
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced Wednesday that the Williamson family has donated hundreds of acres and a substantial endowment to the school. It’s all to realize one of Bud Williamson’s long-time dreams. The Williamson family and YSU are now working together on a new...
Music fills the air for a cause at Pabstolutely 15
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Music filled the air Saturday on Youngstown’s East Side for an important cause. The Feral Cats kicked off Pabstolutely 15, Golden String Radio’s annual day-long music festival taking place at the Royal Oaks. Eleven other rock acts performed throughout the day. Proceeds from...
Krakusy Society holds annual Polish Festival
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Krakusy Society held its annual Polish Festival Saturday. It was at the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. This event replaced the organization’s former summer picnic. There was live music, dancing, raffles, and of course, Polish food. All proceeds benefit the building...
Rock the Rails in Sharon gives back to community
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Rock the Rails happened in Sharon on Saturday. Warehouse Sales on West Silver Street is sponsoring and hosting the event at their location. The headliner was Chris Higbee. They had food and a raffle that benefits the Fraternal Order of Police. Owner of Warehouse Sales...
National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
Roads to close for 13th annual Panerathon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Drivers will want to avoid some roads n Youngstown during Panerathon on Sunday. The 2-mile course will include the following roads:. These roads will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, so it’s advised to plan ahead. Runners and...
Youth track program gives back to the community
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth cross-country and track program is giving back to the community Friday. Fast Feet Youngstown presented a check for $1,000 to Project MKC at Second Sole in Boardman. It’s all of the program’s proceeds for the year. MKC has dozens of projects...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa (WKBN) — About 52 kayakers and canoeists took on the lake to Lake Paddle Challenge on Saturday. The competitive class took on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge Park. Both...
4 injured after crash on Ohio Turnpike
PETERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up for miles along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Eastgate Toll Plaza between Unity Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, according to the traffic monitoring website, OhGo. According to members of...
Local animal shelter holding adoption clinic
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is holding an adoption event Saturday through Sunday evening. The project is working in collaboration with the Trumbull County Dog Pound, as there are 14 dogs from the pound in need of loving homes. “[The dogs] went through their...
Youngstown company develops electric billet heater
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Companies are under intense pressure to cut costs and reduce carbon footprints. A Youngstown company has found a way to help other companies do both of those things. Aluminum extrusion makes many things in aerospace, auto parts, window and door frames and even sailboat masts....
