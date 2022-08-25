The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday night in regular session at the Central Office Board Room on North 5th Street West at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Nutrition Food Service Standard operating Procedures, acceptance of a $2.3 million in funding from the Wyoming State Construction Department for the Rendezvous Elementary Sanitary Waste and Domestic Water Lines project; acceptance of a $5-thousand dollar grant from Fremont County BOCES to support Aspen Early Learning Center’s Early Childhood Collective Book Bag Outreach Program; approval of an amended policy on Attendance and Truancy on first reading, and two change orders for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Project for just over $22-Thousand.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO