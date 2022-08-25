Read full article on original website
Edith Margaret Griswold
Edith Margaret Griswold, 82, of Fort Washakie died in her home on August 24, 2022. Her Funeral Service will be 2pm, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. Private burial will follow. Full Obituary at a later date.
Warm and Breezy for Saturday, Cooler and Dry for Sunday
Warm and breezy today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern areas this afternoon. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of central and southern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures expected to reach into the low 90s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with 78 at Dubois and 85 at Lander.
Darlene Joy Quiver
Darlene Joy Quiver, 58, A member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, passed away on August 24, 2022 with her children by her side at Sage West Hospital in Lander, Wyoming. The All Night Visitation will begin 6:00pm, August 28, 2022 in the Family Home, 128 Bazil Drive, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. The Funeral will be 10:00am, in the Rocky Mountain Hall, 19 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. Burial will follow in the Yellow Calf Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.
Earth Tremor recorded 80 miles SE of Riverton Thursday
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded 27 miles east of Bairoil and 80 miles southeast of Riverton at 7:10 p.m. last night. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. There has been no reports of damage.
Lander PD: Shoplifter Caught; Fugitive Nabbed; Bullying Incident Called In; Home Break-In
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Bradyn Denevan, 21, Lander arrested on North 9th Street at 1:36 p.m. on a Fremont County Warrant and he was cited for two hit and run crashes earlier last week. A 16-year-old male of Lander...
George Robert Kenyon
Military graveside services for George Robert Kenyon, 75, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Mr. Kenyon passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Medford, Oregon. George was born on July 25, 1947, son of Albert Harrison Kenyon, I and...
Riverton Police: Homicide discovered at Fire Call; Woman Failed to Convince Police she had Pain Medication Stolen
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Thaddeus Kornder, 50, Riverton was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 9:45 a.m. at the RPD. Dawn Oldman, 38, Riverton, was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 11:25 a.m. at the RPD. Jason Quiver, 40,...
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
RPD Investigating Woman’s Death Wednesday as a Homicide, Double stabbing reported this morning
A city resident noticed smoke coming out from underneath the front door of a mobile home on North 7th East at Lincoln Street and called in a fire alarm. The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and evacuated the mobile home of smoke, and then left the area. Likewise, a Frontier Ambulance that arrived at the location unloaded a gurney but soon put it back in the ambulance and it, too, left the scene.
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
Arapahoe, Fort Washakie Men Sentenced Separately in Federal Court for Assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
FCSD#25 Trustees to meet Tuesday to accept State Funding for Rendezvous School Project
The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday night in regular session at the Central Office Board Room on North 5th Street West at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Nutrition Food Service Standard operating Procedures, acceptance of a $2.3 million in funding from the Wyoming State Construction Department for the Rendezvous Elementary Sanitary Waste and Domestic Water Lines project; acceptance of a $5-thousand dollar grant from Fremont County BOCES to support Aspen Early Learning Center’s Early Childhood Collective Book Bag Outreach Program; approval of an amended policy on Attendance and Truancy on first reading, and two change orders for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Project for just over $22-Thousand.
Arapahoe Man Sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court
An Arapahoe man was recently sentenced in Wyoming federal court for stabbing an individual. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A sentencing hearing was recently held for 30-year-old Elvin McClain of Arapahoe for the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced McClain to three years in prison and three years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
Sports Update 08/26/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
