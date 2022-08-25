Stunning Montana ranch is like living every day at summer camp — for $15M. Take a look

A “historically run as a summer guest ranch” in Ennis, Montana, is ready to make a new owner feel nostalgic about their summer camp days. The property known as Diamond J Ranch is now on the real estate market for $15 million .

Sitting on 160 acres, the property is composed of 20 buildings that include:

A main lodge

Log cabins

Corrals

Huge barn

Indoor tennis court

Pond

“ The original founder of the ranch was a woman named Julia Bennett, who pioneered the dude ranching concept,” listing agent Martha Johnson told Realtor.com “She developed the ranch back in 1929. In 1959, the grandparents of the current seller bought it, and it has been a guest ranch since then.”

It was Bennett who designed and built Diamond J Ranch with help from locals.

“She put up a tent for a kitchen, and together the me felled trees and constructed a lodge, a barn and six guest cabins,” Montana Historian says. “She knew her guests expected the finer things in life so she ordered fine hickory furniture, china bearing the Diamond J brand and authentic Navajo rugs.”

The beautiful property is also close to tourist attractions.

“To get to Big Sky Resort, you can just drive along Jack Creek Road,” Johnson told Realtor. “You’re a half-hour away from Big Sky and the Madison River, which is one of the best trout streams in the world. It offers fly-fishing, and big-game hunting is also available nearby. It’s also not far from Yellowstone River.”

The listing is held by The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

