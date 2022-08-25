ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels

Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts

Ferroelectrics are photocatalytic candidates for solar fuel production. However, the performance of ferroelectric photocatalysts is often moderate and cannot achieve overall water splitting. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Can and Prof. Fan Fengtao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Small molecules, giant (surface) potential

In a molecular feat akin to getting pedestrians in a scramble crosswalk to spontaneously start walking in step, researchers at Kyushu University have created a series of molecules that tend to face the same direction to form a "giant surface potential" when evaporated onto a surface. The researchers hope to...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Cell#The Cell#Pharmaceuticals#Artificial Skin#The University Of Tokyo
Phys.org

Metasurfaces offer new possibilities for quantum research

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light and the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, in cooperation with Sandia National Laboratories, have successfully created photon pairs at several different frequencies using resonant metasurfaces. A photon is the quantum (the minimum amount involved in an interaction) of any form...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered

A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor

Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Efficient titanium-based catalyst used to produce PEF, biobased alternative to PET

One possible replacement for drink containers made from PET is polyethylene furandicarboxylate (PEF), made from renewable resources. However, the production of the raw material for PEF from biomass is still rather inefficient. A new titanium-based photocatalyst could be about to change this, making it more economical to access the raw material for PEF from biomass, as a team of researchers report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method

The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Warring genetic parasites could lead to new defenses against dangerous bacteria

CRISPR-Cas has become somewhat of a superstar over the past decade as a gene editing tool with revolutionary potential, especially in the health sciences. Originally known as an immune defense in bacteria, naturally occurring CRISPR-Cas has proven more diverse and versatile in nature than scientific researchers once believed. Now, a group of researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Biology has investigated the prevalence of CRISPR-Cas systems in plasmids.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

A new strategy to create blue light from a promising material

A Florida State University research team has developed a new way to create blue light from a class of materials that shows enormous potential for optoelectronic devices, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lasers. Led by FSU Professor of Chemistry Biwu Ma, the team has published a new study...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dispersion coding of ENZ media via multiple photonic dopants

Media with small permittivity, i.e., the epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) media, have drawn a great deal of attention from the fields of physics, materials science, and engineering. The wavelength in ENZ medium is in principle infinitely stretched, which induces spatially static while temporally oscillating wave dynamics. There has long been a drive...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

SunLike Lighting, With Proven Effectiveness of Myopia Improvement, to Light up a Major English-Speaking Kindergarten in Korea

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- YBM Gaepo Appletree, an English-speaking kindergarten located in Gangnam, Seoul, known for the educational fervor of its residents, has selected natural SunLike lighting by Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global optical semiconductor company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en/ A classroom of Gaepo Appletree Academy where SunLike lighting is installed (Photo: Business Wire)
HOME & GARDEN
Phys.org

Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration

Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?

From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Stony corals use a refined built-in ventilation system to protect themselves from environmental stressors

As waters grow warmer, the phenomenon of "coral bleaching" continues to spread. Yet not all corals are equally susceptible. An international team led by Cesar Pacherres and Moritz Holtappels from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven and Soeren Ahmerkamp from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen may have found the explanation: using minuscule filaments (cilia), corals can influence the currents in their immediate vicinity, protecting themselves from harmful oxygen concentrations, as the experts report in the journal Current Biology.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy