CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO