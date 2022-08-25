Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago teen doesn't need a 'miracle' to become a pilot, she can do it on her own
CHICAGO - One Chicago teen is working toward becoming a commercial airline pilot. Miracle Huckabee, 18, was certified as a Private Pilot this past Monday at the Lansing Airport. She has wanted to be a pilot since she was 8 years old. The 18-year-old graduated from Whitney Young Magnet High...
fox32chicago.com
'Momma's going to have robot, prosthetic legs': Victim of 'Playpen' accident talks about her recovery
CHICAGO - Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the "Playpen" in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn’t seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week. She hasn’t told her...
Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families
Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
wgnradio.com
Scars From Another Life author Michael McDermott on his new release
Michael McDermott joins Rick Kogan to talk about his upbringing along with his new book, “Scars From Another Life.” There will be a release party with a concert Friday night at 8 pm at the Venue in Aurora. For more information on Michael, visit here.
fox32chicago.com
Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A South Holland Man is accused of shoving two suburban high school staff members Friday morning after he said students were harassing his daughter. Jason J. Reeves, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a school official and one count of disorderly conduct.
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season
As birds begin to migrate through Chicago, high-rise residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nervous and somber, students at Chicago high school return to campus as more details about shooting emerge
CHICAGO — As the Carl Schurz High School students passed under the school’s brown iron gates Thursday morning, community members greeted them with doughnuts and flowers outside the Northwest Side school, a day after a shooting that left four teens wounded, including two Schurz students. Thursday couldn’t be...
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
msn.com
Multiple Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees For Clear the Shelters 2022
Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet before this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters event wraps up Aug. 31. The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanizations due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.
Kait 8
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
Severe thunderstorm watch #524 has been extended east to include more of the Chicago Metropolitan area including Cook County and the City of Chicago
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 324 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ITHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
fox32chicago.com
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
Labor Day 2022 pickleball tournament returning to Chicago north suburb
The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open is returning to Chicago's northern suburbs Labor Day weekend.
Chicago's only chalk art festival returns to Rogers Park
Chicago's only chalk art festival fully returns to Howard Street in Rogers Park.
