Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
FOREST PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families

Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
OAK PARK, IL
mommypoppins.com

Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families

If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic

BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Multiple Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees For Clear the Shelters 2022

Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet before this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters event wraps up Aug. 31. The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanizations due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Kait 8

LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm watch #524 has been extended east to include more of the Chicago Metropolitan area including Cook County and the City of Chicago

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 324 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ITHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL

