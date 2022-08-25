CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Sparrow. Sparrow is a 9-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix who loves to play tug! Her affectionate and energetic personality makes everyone smile.Sparrow is eager to train and has been practicing her leash walking – she's looking forward to many long walks with her adopter. She knows numerous commands like sit, down, stay, and shake. Tasty snacks are the way to her heart, and she appreciates a good belly rub. Being home alone isn't an issue for Sparrow, she's happy to hang out on the couch during the day and greet you when you return. This Saturday, August 27, PAWS Chicago is waiving the adoption fees for select animals in the hopes that some of our larger and longer-term residents will find homes! The event runs from 11am – 5pm at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. From litters of adorable puppies and kittens to energetic adult cats and mellow older dogs, Clear the Shelters will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.

