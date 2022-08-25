ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago

Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic

BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
NBC Chicago

Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families

Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Sparrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Sparrow. Sparrow is a 9-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix who loves to play tug! Her affectionate and energetic personality makes everyone smile.Sparrow is eager to train and has been practicing her leash walking – she's looking forward to many long walks with her adopter. She knows numerous commands like sit, down, stay, and shake. Tasty snacks are the way to her heart, and she appreciates a good belly rub. Being home alone isn't an issue for Sparrow, she's happy to hang out on the couch during the day and greet you when you return. This Saturday, August 27, PAWS Chicago is waiving the adoption fees for select animals in the hopes that some of our larger and longer-term residents will find homes! The event runs from 11am – 5pm at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. From litters of adorable puppies and kittens to energetic adult cats and mellow older dogs, Clear the Shelters will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
msn.com

Artist recreates and unveils famous car kabob sculpture in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The car kabob immortalized in the movie “Wayne’s World” is back in Berwyn. Artist Pete Gamen said his recreation of the famous car kabob is smaller at only 23 feet tall and uses fiberglass go-carts. The original version stood in Cermak Plaza from 1989 until it became rusted and full of pigeons and eventually dismantled in 2008.
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Palatine

WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
WGN News

City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
