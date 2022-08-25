Read full article on original website
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago
Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
Taste of Iceland festival hosted throughout Chicago Labor Day weekend, celebrating culture, heritage
An annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America is kicking off the series of fall festivals.
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
Cafe Bionda Reopening Under New Ownership in South Loop
The Italian restaurant will be taken over by 8 Hospitality Group
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast is Closing its Doors After 25 Years
A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship. Instead, it's because their lease is ending. According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families
Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
Chicago’s favorite movie critic says “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is more than just a love story
A new episode of The Nick D Podcast is out on Radio Misfits! The Steve Cochran Show and Chicago’s favorite movie critic talk about the best pro wrestling players, movie theater horror stories, and Nick D shares if “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, “The Invitation” and “Breaking” are worth seeing this weekend.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Sparrow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Sparrow. Sparrow is a 9-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix who loves to play tug! Her affectionate and energetic personality makes everyone smile.Sparrow is eager to train and has been practicing her leash walking – she's looking forward to many long walks with her adopter. She knows numerous commands like sit, down, stay, and shake. Tasty snacks are the way to her heart, and she appreciates a good belly rub. Being home alone isn't an issue for Sparrow, she's happy to hang out on the couch during the day and greet you when you return. This Saturday, August 27, PAWS Chicago is waiving the adoption fees for select animals in the hopes that some of our larger and longer-term residents will find homes! The event runs from 11am – 5pm at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. From litters of adorable puppies and kittens to energetic adult cats and mellow older dogs, Clear the Shelters will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
Artist recreates and unveils famous car kabob sculpture in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The car kabob immortalized in the movie “Wayne’s World” is back in Berwyn. Artist Pete Gamen said his recreation of the famous car kabob is smaller at only 23 feet tall and uses fiberglass go-carts. The original version stood in Cermak Plaza from 1989 until it became rusted and full of pigeons and eventually dismantled in 2008.
Famed Rush Street steakhouse will close at end of the year
Tavern on Rush is ending its run after nearly 25 years. The last day of service for the steakhouse will be New Year’s Eve. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Tavern will close for good due to the end of a lease agreement.
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
It’s late summer, but the neighborhood festivals show little sign of slowing down. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the weekend roundup of events.
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season
As birds begin to migrate through Chicago, high-rise residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them.
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
